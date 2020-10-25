Naruto Reveals a New Class of Rasengan

✖

When it comes to Naruto, fans are well versed in all of the jutsu it houses. The franchise has hundreds if not thousands at this point. Of course, some attacks are more popular than others like the Chidori. And thanks to a new episode, fans have been introduced to a new class of Rasengan courtesy of Boruto Uzumaki.

The whole thing went down this weekend when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode. It was there fans watched as Boruto began honing his own Rasengan. After he came up with a new wind-type attack, Boruto felt he needed another ace up his sleeve. That led him to think of a new attack, and that is where this new breed of Rasengan comes from.

And what is the attack? Well, it is known as the High-Compression Rasengan. The attack is made be forcefully cupping a regular Rasengan with the user's free hand. This allows the user to compress the attack into something smaller but even more powerful.

This new technique is thought to be able to penetrate virtually anything. If it were just a bit larger, Boruto believes the High-Compression Rasengan would be lethal against most foes. But given its pinpoint focus, this new attack is hard to aim. Still, Boruto is shown obliterating a foe with this Rasengan and even blasts a hole in their abdomen after unleashing it.

Clearly, Boruto has had good fun experimenting with the Rasengan, and he has added to its legacy. Just like Naruto and Minato before him, Boruto has become a gifted user of the Rasengan, and fans are sure the boy will make even more versions of the attack before long.

What do you think about this new type of Rasengan? Should it become Boruto's go-to move now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.