‘Naruto’ Fans Are Loving How Happy Sasuke is These Days

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been a gift to fans lately as not only did it recently debuted the best animated episode of the series to date, it’s also made many strides forward for Naruto and Sasuke.

As Sasuke grows into a more well-rounded adult in this series, fans of the original Naruto series are loving how happy he seems to be right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sasuke is one of the core elements of the Naruto series. Much of the original is based around his traumatic childhood and how he’s trying to cope with that as he grew older. But now in Boruto, fans are seeing a Sasuke that’s finally free from all of those burdens.

He’s grown closer with Naruto, resulting in some of the best teamwork yet, and most importantly, he’s grown closer with Sakura and Sarada. Fans are just emotional seeing Sasuke finally living a happier life, as he’s finally at a place where he can focus on others more than himself.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about Sasuke, and let us know how you feel in the comments!

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.

What Was Sasuke Really Thinking About?

Probably me and hundreds of people thought about this, but I just had to draw it.



way to go papasuke.



Drew this in a few minutes, sorry for the poor quality lol#sasuke #sasusaku #boruto #サスケ #Naruto pic.twitter.com/9aG1xnt9Ut — Annie (@AnnaMax_Art) July 26, 2018

Such a Good Father/Daughter Scene

It Really Has Been a Long Journey…

seeing sasuke happy again and in a loving home with a beautiful little family he can call his own after all the pain and sorrow he went through makes my heart swell with pure bliss. #sasusaku #boruto pic.twitter.com/O1ZpinCSl7 — salma (@binhyxked) July 26, 2018

That Smile Though

Things Have Changed

In the past Naruto and Sasuke had no one waiting for them at home but things have changed ? pic.twitter.com/J94M7VeQXQ — Boruto 山羊 (@BorutoGOAT) July 26, 2018

Too Many Flags

Me watching boruto knowing full well sasuke has the highest death flags



> teen boruto with all sasuke stuffs



> the sensei’s role



> sarada’s ms.. pic.twitter.com/gxWo6b9fh8 — el (@sasukws) July 29, 2018

Sasuke Doin’ the Good Work

Sasuke reaffirmed his belief in his pupil Boruto (his reaction is cute as well), as well as helped his daughter master her fireball jutsu, so he was able to spend much-needed time with his daughter and his wife again! And he smiled while doing so! ? pic.twitter.com/XGbjyuDWwu — Sophie Lhant (@LawlessSophie7) July 26, 2018

‘It is Beautiful’