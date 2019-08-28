Naruto Reveals Where Sasuke Has Been Trapped in Boruto

Naruto has always made things difficult for Sasuke, and the franchise has not let up on the hero as of late. Following his twisted teenage years, Sasuke settled into a sort of rhythm after getting married in Boruto. Still, trouble loves the Uchiha, and it found him as of late. After all, Sasuke did get disappeared by an Otsutsuki threat, and he wound up where fans least expected.

For those unaware, the last episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation kicked off a new arc. The story saw Boruto head to the Wind Country to meet up with Sasuke, but the impatient ninja stumbled upon Sasuke fighting Urashiki Otsutsuki. With Gaara at his side, the Uchiha was forced to protect Boruto, but that left him open to an attack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After being struck by Urashiki, Sasuke was thrown into a mysterious portal before disappearing out of sight. Boruto was left aghast by the whole situation, and Gaara is the one who figured out where the Uchiha went.

Just like the Kazekage said in episode 121, Sasuke has been sent to an unlikely place. The ninja was thrust into some pocket of space, and that makes since for Urashiki. After all, the Otsutsuki clan is said to have come from space, and Boruto previously visited some clan members up there. For instance, Toneri was seen on the moon during a previous arc, but a visit from Urashiki shut him up. Now, fans are wondering if Sasuke might visit Toneri in space while he’s out there, but fans are not sure exactly where the Uchiha is being kept way up there.

So, what do you think Sasuke is up to over there…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.