A Netflix Exclusive Series is Leaving Next Month (And Its Future is a Mystery)

In the world of anime, Netflix has spent recent years making some big moves as the medium only continues to grow. Earlier this week, the streaming service revealed that it was taking a massive leap in the anime game by partnering with MAPPA on future projects. With the production house responsible for the likes of Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen, anime fans are waiting to see what surprises this union has in store. Unfortunately, a major anime exclusive to Netflix is leaving the streaming service in the coming days, meaning its future is anyone’s guess.

The Fate series has long been a major part of the anime world, ever since the franchise first hit the screen via Fate/stay night. Arriving first as a visual novel in 2004, the franchise has grown by leaps and bounds ever since, creating several video games, anime projects, and more. On Netflix, the platform announced that Fate/Apocrypha would be an exclusive as part of its library when it landed in 2017. Unfortunately, on February 8th, the series will be leaving Netflix entirely, leaving many to wonder if any other streaming service will pick up the show. At the moment, you can only watch episodes thirteen to twenty-five on the outlet, with the first twelve remaining absent. If you want to catch these entries in the Fate series, you only have a handful of days left to do so.

What is Fate/Apocrypha?

a-1 pictures

Fate/Apocrypha arrived in 2017 from A-1 Pictures, the production house that has become a juggernaut thanks to its franchises such as Solo Leveling, Sword Art Online, and many more. Rather than starting with a visual novel or action-style video game like many of its fellow entries in the Fate franchise, Apocrypha began as a light novel from writer Yuichiro Higashide and artist Ototsugu Konoe. Here’s how Netflix describes the series that is about to leave its roster, “The theft of the Greater Grail from Fuyuki City leads to a splintered timeline in which the Great Holy Grail War is waged on an unprecedented scale.”

When it comes to the Fate franchise, many of its anime adaptations can currently be found on Crunchyroll, with the platform currently housing the likes of Fate/stay night, Fate/strange Fake, Fate/Zero, Fate/Grand Carnival, and Fate/Grand Order, to name a few. While nothing has been confirmed, we have to imagine that anime fans hope that the anime-centric platform brings Apocrypha into the mix.

While Netflix might be losing this Fate series from its library next month, the streamer is planning to add quite a few new series. Baki-Dou, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, The Ramparts of Ice, and more are planning to hit the streaming service later this year. With other anime like Beastars, Sakamoto Days, Pokémon Horizons, Dorohedoro, and Blue Box making a comeback on Netflix, fingers crossed that no other anime leave the platform.

What do you think of this beloved Fate series ditching Netflix next month? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!