‘Boruto’ Shines A Light on Sasuke, Sakura’s Marriage

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been a sequel focusing on the next generation of young ninja, but fans have been especially enjoying the latest batch of episodes as they have seen more of an exploration on their relationships with their parents — the older Naruto characters.

The latest episode challenged Sasuke to get closer with his daughter with Sarada, and not only were fans treated to this awkward exchange of events, fans really appreciated seeing how it shed a light on Sasuke and Sakura’s marriage.

One of the early criticisms fans had about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was the fact that Sasuke and Sakura’s marriage didn’t seem entirely fair to Sakura. She’s had to deal with a lot of waiting around, isolation, and abuse through their young life. Fans had wondered how their adult lives changed this, if at all. And the latest episode cleared this up just a bit by showing that Sakura is, once again, the last to find out Sasuke’s in town but has an unshaking belief in him.

When the two talk about how Sasuke’s failing to connect with Sarada, Sakura reveals a deep understanding of Sasuke’s character. It also reveals what she sees in him after so long. Sakura mentions that Sarada’s aspiration for Sasuke is keeping him at arm’s length because seeing anything less than Sasuke’s cool self is breaking that image she has. So she says Sasuke needs to drop his act, and reveal more of its everyday self.

Sasuke takes this advice to heart and does get closer with Sarada, and this is an evolution of the three’s relationship throughout the series. There is a sense that following the Sarada arc of the series that Sasuke has been less prickly, and Sakura is at least rewarding for her never ending faith.

Before the episode comes to a close, Sasuke and Sakura have a special Takoyaki dinner with Sarada as one of the many showings of the family gatherings during Parent and Child Day. The emotional breakthroughs have been pretty one-sided, but the latest episode shows a situation in which Sasuke takes Sakura’s words to heart. It’s a big leap forward in how their marriage has been portrayed so far.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

