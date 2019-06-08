Boruto Creators Respond to Big Shonen Jump Shift

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began teasing a major announcement a few weeks back, and fans were wondering what that could mean. But a few days ago, the announcement was officially confirmed to be that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations would be moving from its current home in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump to Shueisha’s other magazine, V-Jump.

Though there was no official reason given as to why Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be moving to another magazine, the series’ writer Ukyo Kodachi and illustrator Mikio Ikemoto are bidding the magazine a fond farewell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump (according to translations from @Organic Dinosaur on Twitter) Ikemoto shared the following, “Even though this is the last time that I’ll be in this magazine, I’ll still keep on going! Please look forward to it!” As for Kodachi, he bid a bittersweet goodbye too, “Farewell to Weekly Shonen Jump! Please keep looking forward to ‘BORUTO’ from now onwards too!”

With these comments, it’s clear to see that there are now hard feelings about the major move. But this does not unfortunately reveal much about why the series has moved to another magazine either. It’s probably just par for the course considering Boruto‘s monthly chapter release schedule, and fans looking for more Masashi Kishimoto inspired work in Weekly Shonen Jump can still enjoy Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru.

For fans outside of the Japan currently enjoying the series, Viz Media has not yet revealed whether or not this shift in Japan will be effecting its English language release. It most likely won’t considering One-Punch Man, a series not even in Weekly Shonen Jump in Japan, is part of the line-up of releases too. So with that precedent, fans outside of Japan will still be able to enjoy Boruto: Naruto Next Generations without any major problems.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.