Naruto Teases Kara’s Plans for Boruto

When Boruto: Naruto Next Generations first introduced the shadowy group Kara, there was a feeling that they would be playing a major role in the series. There have been hints of this as they have begun making their moves against the Hidden Leaf Village, but it’s really kicked into high gear when Kawaki was introduced to the series. Bearing the same Karma mark as Boruto, Kawaki suddenly dragged Boruto and the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village right into the crosshairs of Kara as various members of the group have attacked.

The latest chapter of the series sees Boruto and the rest of Team 7 take on a new member of Kara, Boro, and it’s here that the full scope of their plan is starting to come into view as Boro teases that Kawaki and Boruto will be playing an integral role in it.

Chapter 40 sees Boruto, Kawaki, Sarada, and Mitsuki head to the dimension that Naruto is being held prisoner in, and they confront Boro, who’s standing guard. During the fight, Boro teases that he knows much more about Boruto than he lets on as he relays that Delta has told him all about Boruto’s Karma mark. The most distressing thing is that it doesn’t phase him seeing it in action.

Boro notes that Boruto is becoming a fine vessel, and his interacting with Kawaki has pushed their Karma abilities to a new level. It’s here that Boro mentions that their plan initially had a “time limit,” and with these developments, there’s no longer a need to rush things along. This ties into the future that Jigen is predicting, one in which both Boruto and Kawaki take on Otsutsuki forms and take over the world too.

Whatever Kara’s plan is, having Boruto with the Karma power is a benefit for it. Boro mentions how happy he is to meet Boruto, and says he hasn’t been that happy since seeing Kawaki for the first time. It’s a sinister plan they’re cooking up, and now it’s becoming just a bit more clear as now Kawaki and Boruto serving as Otsutsuki Clan vessels plays a major role in it somehow.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.