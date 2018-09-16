‘Naruto’ Sets Up A Major Team 7 v Konoha Battle

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has kicked off a new Mitsuki focused arc of the series as Boruto and Sarada leave the Hidden Leaf Village in order to figure out why Mitsuki left the village the night before.

But with the members of Team 7 now labeled as rogue, the series is building to a huge battle between Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki against Konoha as they try to bring them back to the village.

The latest episode of the series saw Boruto and Sarada head to Orochimaru’s hideout in order to try and figure out why Mitsuki left and claimed it was his will to do so. Meeting Orochimaru unfortunately didn’t bear much fruit as Boruto and Sarada now are in search of a mysterious Snake Sage, but the Hidden Leaf is closing in on them.

The end of the episode sees Team 10’s Moegi, Shikadai, Chocho, and Inojin were assigned with bringing in Boruto and Sarada, but the real problem comes with Mitsuki. Teams of ninjas have gone after him as well, and it meant that Boruto and Sarada had to sneak in past these Konoha ninjas in order to meet Orochimaru as well.

Team 7 has been splintered this arc, made worse by the fact that Konohamaru’s emotional reaction to discovering Mitsuki’s relation to Orochimaru has kept him from operating in this mission, and it’s going to get even worse as Boruto and Sarada dig themselves even deeper.

Boruto and Sarada are already acting against the will of the Hidden Leaf, and are being pursued just as much as Mitsuki is, so the situation will only get worse for them as they clash with more of the Hidden Leaf. Hopefully Mitsuki’s reason for leaving the village in the first place is worth all of this trouble.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.