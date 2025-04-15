A Hazbin Hotel Animator Has a New Show (And Its Releasing Sooner Than You Think)

Vivienne Medrano has created an animated empire for herself, with Amazon’s Hazbin Hotel and YouTube’s Helluva Boss running up the scoreboard. However, like any other animated endeavor, it often takes a village to help in bringing these stories to life. As fans wait for the next seasons of the series focused on the underworld, a major animator on both franchises is spreading their wings with a brand new animated outing of their own. While not set to arrive on Amazon, The Other Side is clearly harnessing a similar animation style to that of Charlie Morningstar’s surreal adventures and is landing with a new short sooner than you might expect.

The animated known as “AnimatedMau” has recently worked on Hazbin Hotel for Amazon, stating their role as a “cleanup animator” for the runaway hit. The animator’s role is their first time as a part of a television project, having previously worked on projects with Medrano. For The Other Side, the creator is bringing to life a more anthropomorphic tale that seemingly doesn’t have its roots in the supernatural. While a specific release date for the new short hasn’t been revealed, AnimatedMau has confirmed that it will be landing at some point this week, potentially opening the door for a series that might stand on similar footing to Charlie Morningstar and Blitzo’s tales.

The Other Side

The Other Side first debuted late last year with a short that not only gave animation fans a first look at the new series but also promoted the release of new merch for this animated universe. Alongside hinting at what is to come for the series focusing on Chloe and Rey, AnimatedMau also has shared several videos walking fans through how they do “animation clean-up” for Medrano’s projects. Based on the success of both Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, it will be interesting to see how this new universe fares on the YouTube playing field.

Play video

Hazbin Hotel’s Big Future

AnimatedMau is looking to have plenty on their plate, not just with The Other Side but with the Hazbin Hotel. Based on the success of the supernatural series on Amazon, the streaming platform wasted little time in confirming that Charlie and her friends would be making a comeback. On top of renewing Hazbin Hotel for season two, Amazon confirmed that seasons three and four were on the way as well.

In hinting at the future for Charlie Morningstar, series creator Vivienne Medrano stated that season three might turn out to be her favorite of the bunch, “Idk guys, I think I just like making cartoons and telling stories with characters I deeply care about. I think I have a problem. I can’t really express how proud I am of Hazbin Hotel season two, and already the season threes of both my shows are my favorite personal chapters so I’m feeling pretty blessed right now. I hope everyone enjoys them even a bit as much as I do!”

