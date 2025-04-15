Adult Swim Reveals First Look at Next Anime Masterpiece

Adult Swim has become a powerhouse in the original anime department. Entries such as Junji Ito’s Uzumaki, Ninja Kamui, Shemue The Animation, Fena: Pirate Princess, and the FLCL sequels prove that the Cartoon Network is more than willing to create anime of its own. In a surprise preview, the upcoming Annecy International Film Festival has shared a look at the block’s next original anime that will take the cable network by storm. Confirmed last year, Get Jiro will be a series like none other and the film festival has shared a preview of what the animated series will look like when it eventually airs.

Get Jiro was originally a one-shot comic book released as a part of DC Comics’ Vertigo line in 2012. Focusing on a chef who is more than willing to go to any extreme to make sure that his culinary skills are respected. The original story was written by celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain with co-writer Joel Rose, introducing this wild new world via the comic book. With the Annecy Film Festival taking place this summer, the event shared a description of Adult Swim’s upcoming reveal, “From Warner Bros. Animation and based on the New York Times bestselling DC/Vertigo graphic novel, Get Jiro is set in a not-too-distant future Los Angeles where master chefs rule the town and people literally kill for a seat at the best restaurants. A mysterious sushi master named Jiro enters a bloody culinary war to craft his recipe for revenge. Join members of the creative team for an exclusive exploration of the creative and production process of bringing this exciting graphic novel to life.”

Get Jiro Preview

The full preview of Get Jiro is set to be aired at this year’s Annecy, though the future for the animated adaptation remains a mystery. This production falls under the umbrella of Warner Bros. Animation, as the studio has confirmed that it is looking to invest more into anime in the future, with recent outings like The Suicide Squad Isekai and Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League proving this point. You can check out the first image from the upcoming series below.

warner bros

Get Jiro is set to be directed by Rick Morales, who has quite the history when it comes to animated works under the Warner Bros umbrella. In the past, Morales has worked on projects such as Beware The Batman, Green Lantern: The Animated Series, Ben 10: Alien Force, and Kite Man to name a few. Despite the new series premiering at Annecy, Warner Bros has yet to reveal when we can expect the animated adaptation of the Vertigo comic to premiere for fans.

