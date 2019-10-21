Boruto’s New Arc Left Fans Breathless Over One Emotional Scene

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has kicked off a new time travel arc in which Boruto and Sasuke have traveled back in time and have met with the younger version of Naruto. Taking place between the span of when Sasuke originally left the Hidden Leaf Village and before the Shippuden time jump, this new arc has already resulted in some pretty emotional moments with the first episode. Not only has Jiraiya returned to the series, but Boruto and Naruto had one heartwarming conversation before the episode came to an end as Naruto wanted to know more about what Boruto’s father is like.

With a wave of nostalgia as fans were reminded of just how lonely of a life Naruto used to lead as a kid, Boruto opens up the young version of his father with how he really feels about him. All while the young Naruto is just happy imagining what life with a father like that must be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I AM SCREAMING!! Seeing this episode made it hard to breath. The emotionals poured out tonight for me arghhh my heart is beating outta my chest I cannot even!! It’s enough to make me, a 22 year old man tear up! 😭 I’ll post some episode screenshots in the comments as well. pic.twitter.com/jp3AocHvZx — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) October 20, 2019

In Episode 129 of the series as Boruto and Naruto prepare to go to sleep, Naruto asks Boruto what his father’s like. Boruto describes him as “amazingly strong” and that it seems like everyone depends on him. Although he’s busy all the time, and is exhausted and “useless” when he comes home, it’s not like he hates him. The young Naruto realizes this to, and notes how much Boruto enjoys talking about his family — even talking through the worst times.

Then Naruto goes quiet for a moment, and it’s here where the real heartbreak kicks in. The father that he knows is a much different person than he was as a kid for a number of reasons, but the biggest one is that he’s now surrounded by tons of people who love and support him. It’s one of the biggest reasons fans love the series after seeing Naruto grow so much over the years, and this episode was a stark and emotional reminded of the sad kid he used to be. But little does Naruto know he’s talking to his own son!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.