Naruto Teases Urashiki’s Deadliest Ability in New Boruto Promo

Boruto Uzumaki has had a rough time since he became a ninja. After graduating from the academy, the hero got busy with Team 7 on a slew of missions. These days, Boruto is doing the impossible as he is in the past with Sasuke trying to protect his father Naruto from a villain, but it seems things aren’t going as planned. After all, Urashiki has unleashed a new power, and it could be his deadliest yet.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live with a new episode. It was there fans saw the gang come face to face with their worst enemy. Urashiki makes his presence known, and he doesn’t waste time taking out Jiraiya. Audiences were confused how Urashiki took out the Sannin so quickly, and it is all thanks to his Rinnegan.

However, this is no ordinary Rinnegan. If you thought the villain had one like Sasuke, then think again. It turns out Urashiki’s Rinnegan can see into the future, and Boruto highlighted its danger in a new promo.

This weekend, Boruto will release its next episode, and it will see Boruto continue his fight with Urashiki. While Jiraiya did bounce back from the ambush, he is not ready to go all out. It will fall to Naruto and Boruto to defeat the Otsutsuki, but the baddie can see into the future.

Jiraiya admits he’s never faced anyone with such a power as not even the Uchiha can really see into the future. That power paired with Urashiki’s teleportation technique makes him hugely deadly as he can strike when and where he fancies. Without taking down his Rinnegan, it will be nearly impossible to defeat Urashiki, so here’s to hoping Boruto has a plan of attack.

