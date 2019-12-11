Boruto Echoes Momoshiki Defeat in Epic Final Battle with Urashiki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ time travel arc will be concluding with the next episode, but the final battle of the arc saw Urashiki Otstsuki taken down by the super teamwork of Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke, and Jiraiya. Not only did the battle with Urashiki bring all sorts of flashback to the last monumental fight with the Otstsuki clan, but the staff behind the anime series have paid extra attention to the past of the series thanks to this nostalgic time travel arc. This is especially true when it comes to how both fights end with a giant Rasengan.

But while this echo of the fight against Momshiki Otsutsuki was noticeable on its own, the extra bit of care is the attention to detail in that the Rasengans were developed in the same way. The line Naruto says, “I don’t feel like losing” even mirrors Boruto when he defeated Momoshiki. Here’s the comparison as spotted by @Abdul_S17:

This parallel between the two finales is done on purpose, for sure, as this time travel arc has been focused on marrying the past and the present of the series. The series has been a nostalgic walk down memory lane for fans of the 20 year old Naruto franchise, but there have also been several key scenes which have given Boruto a new perspective on his future with his father.

Many of the scenes this arc have been used to explore how the past has had an impact on the series’ present, and it’s what the franchise is known for doing well as a whole. The past has always left an imprint on its successors in the present, and the time travel arc’s main goal is to celebrate 20 years of this build up.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.