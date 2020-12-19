Boruto Confirms Kawaki, Kara Voice Cast Additions

✖

Jump Festa 2021 has been unleashing a number of big announcements for the biggest Shonen franchises around, but perhaps no series has received more news than Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which has recently gone into detail about their upcoming story arc of the "Vessel Arc", confirming the voice cast for Kawaki and the Kara Organization! Kawaki, for those who might not be familiar, will have big ramifications on the anime moving forward and plays a big role within the Kara Organization as he comes into contact with Team 7 in the next big story arc of the franchise!

Fans of Naruto have been waiting for some time for the sequel series of Boruto to start adapting more stories from the manga, and the anime series has been working to play some serious catch-up. Following the Mujina Bandits Arc, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been introducing several elements from the manga, with the latest episode pulling some serious heartstrings with the return of one of the heroes of the Fourth Ninja World War in Ao. With the latest storyline of the manga focusing on the war between the leader of Kara, Jigen, squaring off against the triple threat of Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto, fans can't wait to dive further into this titanic tussle between the Hidden Leaf and the nefarious collective of rogue ninjas!

The new voice actors, who were announced during this year's Jump Festa convention, that will be brought to the series to voice both Kawaki and the other members of Kara include:

Yuma Uchida as Kawaki

Yuichi Makamura as Koji Kashin

Houko Kuwashima as Delta

Kenta Miyake as Boro

Junta Terashima as Code

Akio Ohtsuka as Amado

The Kara Organization holds many mysteries with its ultimate goal, as well as the origins of each of their respective members, which will begin to unfurl in the anime as Team 7 find themselves confronted by Kawaki following their rough first battle with Kara members Deepa and Victor. Taking the opportunity to train their abilities further, Team 7 has reunited with Boruto and Sarada learning new techniques to help further master their respective abilities of the Rasengan and Sharingan!

What do you think of these new voice actors coming to the anime series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!

