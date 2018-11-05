‘Boruto’ Reveals Why Mitsuki Disappears From the Hidden Leaf

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ Mitsuki Disappearance arc began on a major mystery as Mitsuki surprisingly abandoned the Hidden Leaf Village. When asked to explain, he merely stated that it was his will do so.

But the latest episode finally solves the exact reason he leaves the village in the first place. It’s because the Land of Earth’s created beings boasted the ability to answer what a “will” for a created being actually is.

As Mitsuki’s starting to come into his own, he’s struggling to discern if his desires are his own. Since he was created by his father, rather than conceived, he’s worried that his desire to be with Boruto and the others is an artificial one. In a flashback to the beginning of the arc, where Mitsuki first leaves the village, it’s revealed that the Land of Earth had sent him a letter asking for him to come along with the created beings for answers.

Mitsuki meets them in the forest, and they say they will take him to their master. Mitsuki asks if meeting this master will provide him with the answers he seeks, and the created beings notice that he’s interested in “the secret of one’s will.” It’s then that he attacks the guards at the Hidden Leaf Village’s gates and knock them out in order to save them from being killed. Sort of like he did with Boruto in the last episode.

Later in the episode, when the created being Sekiei confronts him about his leaving a message to Boruto, Mitsuki confirms that it was indeed his will to go along with them. He’s worried that his love of Boruto, who he dubs his “sun,” was fabricated. Fans had noticed this conflict in Mitsuki’s mind earlier in the arc, but now it’s been confirmed that Mitsuki’s heart and mind are in turmoil.

The reason he “turned traitor” and left the Hidden Leaf village is because someone claims to have the answers to his inner turmoil. It remains to be seen if Mitsuki will get the answers he needs, and it’s only going to get more complicated as the Land of Earth and the new villain Lord Ku plan a major war with an army of living, mindless weapons.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.