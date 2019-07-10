Boruto Promises To Level Up Kakashi’s Teaching Skills In New Episode

Kakashi is one of the most deadly ninjas within the wall of Konoha, the Hidden Leaf Village. The original mentor to Naruto, Kakashi held sway over many ninjutsu abilities including the Chidori and the Sharingan. While his abilities are at their peak, it wouldn’t hurt for the legendary ninja who held the position of Hokage for a time to bone up on his teaching skills. In an upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it looks like the white haired ninja will do just that!

Twitter User OrganicDinosaur shared the upcoming synopsis for the 115th episode of Boruto titled “Team 25” that shows Kakashi taking a new batch of students and trying his best to improve their skills across the board:

Here’s the extended summary for Boruto Anime EP#115: “Team 25”. It has a few more details than what was originally given by the WSJ preview blurb. It will broadcast on 7/14~! pic.twitter.com/vGtrSgLple — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) July 5, 2019

Airing on July 14th, the episode follows Houki, Hako, and Renga as they attempt to step their game up a notch and make a name for themselves with a much more difficult mission. Team 25 originally appeared in episode 38 of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series and while Renga and Hako look like your standard “run of the mill” Konoha ninjas, Houki sticks out thanks to baring a striking resemblence to a young Kakashi. Considering Team 25’s teamwork is out of whack, they’re going to have to put in that much more effort.

It seems as if this storyline will be another “filler” episode of the series, creating new material that wasn’t originally covered in the manga. Naruto, and its sequel series Boruto, have been notorious for their use of filler episodes and arcs in order to pad time between the anime series and the manga with which it draws its storylines. The filler arcs tend to vary in quality though most fans will agree that the canon stories far surpass those of the former.

What do you think of this description of the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Will Kakashi manage to light a fire under Team 25 to help them in accomplishing their mission? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and filler arcs! Remember when Naruto fought an ostrich?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.