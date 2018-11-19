Anime

‘Naruto’ Fans Are Shook Over ‘Boruto’s Latest Villain Reveal

Warning: Spoilers Follow!The latest episode of Boruto has thrown Naruto fans for a major loop, as […]

By

Warning: Spoilers Follow!

The latest episode of Boruto has thrown Naruto fans for a major loop, as Boruto and his comrades infiltrated the Hidden Stone village, in order to track down their friend (turned enemy?) Mitsuki, and the strange Akuta warriors that accompany him. The genin of the Hidden Leaf stuck out like sore thumbs in the land of Hidden Stone, but through some dumb luck (involving Cho-Cho’s hunger pains), they managed to reach Lord Onoki, who had previously met and bonded with Boruto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

…However, Boruto, his friends, and Naruto fans all got a major shock, when it was revealed that the mysterious Lord Ku – who sent the Akuta to retrieve Mitsuki and has taken Hidden Stone’s Tsuchikage, Kurotsuchi, hostage – is actually Lord Onoki’s son, and has seemingly been doing Onoki’s bidding this entire time!

Naturally, Naruto fans are now having some big reactions to the reveal that a major hero of the Third and Fourth Shinobi Wars (and Naruto saga) has made a major heel-turn into villainy! Scroll below to see what fans are saying:

Fan Hurt

For some fans, this is a betrayal of everything Naruto stood for…

Unearned

Some fans are arguing that this is a flimsy twist, that can’t possibly be supported by characterization. 

We shall see…

Pleasantly Stunned

Other fans are liking the shock and drama this twist creates! 

Explain Yourself!

Boruto has definitely set itself up for a major challenge in explaining how this turn came about…

Family Ties

Boruto is keeping those Naruto bloodlines alive, and some fans are enjoying the continuing traditions. 

Bloodlines(?)

…Other fans are having a hard time keeping all of these family trees in order, over the course of two generations of Naruto Saga. 

Tragic End

This fan thinks he sees where this arc is headed – and if true, it’s going to be a rather tragic and depressing end, with some heavy themes. 

What did you think of this Onoki villain twist? Let us know in the comments! 

Catch Boruto streaming weekly on Crunchroll and Hulu – and the English Dub Saturdays on Toonami.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts