‘Naruto’ Fans Are Shook Over ‘Boruto’s Latest Villain Reveal

The latest episode of Boruto has thrown Naruto fans for a major loop, as Boruto and his comrades infiltrated the Hidden Stone village, in order to track down their friend (turned enemy?) Mitsuki, and the strange Akuta warriors that accompany him. The genin of the Hidden Leaf stuck out like sore thumbs in the land of Hidden Stone, but through some dumb luck (involving Cho-Cho’s hunger pains), they managed to reach Lord Onoki, who had previously met and bonded with Boruto.

…However, Boruto, his friends, and Naruto fans all got a major shock, when it was revealed that the mysterious Lord Ku – who sent the Akuta to retrieve Mitsuki and has taken Hidden Stone’s Tsuchikage, Kurotsuchi, hostage – is actually Lord Onoki’s son, and has seemingly been doing Onoki’s bidding this entire time!

Naturally, Naruto fans are now having some big reactions to the reveal that a major hero of the Third and Fourth Shinobi Wars (and Naruto saga) has made a major heel-turn into villainy! Scroll below to see what fans are saying:

Fan Hurt

I don’t understand how Onoki is the Mastermind behind everything. He’s a beloved character from the Naruto. I don’t want to say this, but please stop ruining the images that Naruto created for these characters. First Ao, now Onoki. They better have a very good reason for this. pic.twitter.com/4YRfIl2Alv — Wamiq Fida (@_Blackleg_) November 18, 2018



For some fans, this is a betrayal of everything Naruto stood for…

Unearned

Naruto changed Onoki. He fought as one with everyone in the War. That’s exactly what I’ve been saying. The episode was good, and the plot twist was good but please don’t butcher Onoki’s character over a dead grandson. pic.twitter.com/y9zY6Tm30W — Wamiq Fida (@_Blackleg_) November 18, 2018



Some fans are arguing that this is a flimsy twist, that can’t possibly be supported by characterization.

We shall see…

Pleasantly Stunned

WOW IM STUNNED. Never in a million years would I thought that onoki was going to be the final villain of this arc. Everything is setting up towards an epic finale. Konohamaru this week was great as well. I really hope the execution of Onoki is done correctly. He’s a leyend! pic.twitter.com/9wfXRfrDxU — Nick | KonohaCrew (@KonohaCrew) November 18, 2018

Other fans are liking the shock and drama this twist creates!

Explain Yourself!

And none of the emotions crap. I want a solid reason. Onoki has seen the world of Ninjas more than anyone alive rn. He has led people into 3 wars. He’s conspired WITH the Akatsuki. I don’t expect a man who was once so stubborn, and wise at the same time to do something like this — Wamiq Fida (@_Blackleg_) November 18, 2018



Boruto has definitely set itself up for a major challenge in explaining how this turn came about…

Family Ties

So the boruto series introduced us to Ohnoki’s son,Yagura’s Grandson and Jiraiya’s son ??? pic.twitter.com/EilaSwfprU — Jackson (@boruto4life) November 19, 2018



Boruto is keeping those Naruto bloodlines alive, and some fans are enjoying the continuing traditions.

Bloodlines(?)

I thought Akatsushi was Onoki’s son and that the current tsuchikage is his granddaughter and that guy who you’re calling Oniki’s son is the current tsuchikage’s son so he is the grand-grand-son of Onoki — Basma Uchiha (@Mahauchiha) November 19, 2018



…Other fans are having a hard time keeping all of these family trees in order, over the course of two generations of Naruto Saga.

Tragic End

I think Onoki will die in this arc while he reflects on how the world is so unjust despite having peace, about how his grandson died because of that peace… he will die, but after listening to his story Boruto and his friends can not avoid feeling sorry for Onoki ? pic.twitter.com/Ue96iKSNK9 — Moon And Earth (@Satsuki__Uchiha) November 19, 2018



This fan thinks he sees where this arc is headed – and if true, it’s going to be a rather tragic and depressing end, with some heavy themes.

What did you think of this Onoki villain twist? Let us know in the comments!

Catch Boruto streaming weekly on Crunchroll and Hulu – and the English Dub Saturdays on Toonami.