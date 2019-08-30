Boruto’s Team Come To Life In Impressive Naruto Cosplay

The son of Naruto has managed to create a brand new world for the village of Konoha in the sequel series of the popular ninja franchise, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Joining the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura, Sarada, and the clone of Orochimaru, Mitsuki, the newest Team 7 is looking to step out of their parents’ footsteps in more ways than one. With the series continuing in both anime and manga forms, one cosplayer and their friends got together and gave the world some amazing cosplay that unites Team 7 in the real world!

Twitter User SteakPresident shared these hilarious shots that show the newest incarnation of Team 7 taking some selfies in a photobooth, clearly taking a break from whatever mission that has been given to them by Boruto’s father and the village of Konoha:

Did some purikura after a Team Konohamaru shoot today!! Pics are poopy bc they didn’t have a send to phone option but I still love them! 💕 🔩: cookiekingcosplay

🐍: matthew_aizel pic.twitter.com/FyfgOtWoPP — Miss 🥩 (@steakpresident) August 19, 2019

Boruto does a good job of continuing the theme of generations and reflecting on the events that have happened in the past. While obviously reflecting the team that came before that contained Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura, the current Team 7 is a bit closer to the older team of Konoha ninja which was made up of Jiraiya, Tsunade, and Orochimaru. Whether or not Mitsuki is destined to become evil, as the clone of Orochimaru and busting out jutsus that were similar to his “father’s” on the regular, is surely something that will be explored further as the sequel series continues.

As the Boruto manga moves forward, fans are hungry for the anime to play catch up and start following the events of that story a tad closer as a number of “filler arcs” have been populating the Boruto anime series as of late.

What do you think of this cosplay that unites Team 7 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

