Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Explains Boruto’s New Jujutsu Kaisen-Like Powers

While Boruto’s anime remains in limbo as Studio Pierrot works on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, this hasn’t stopped the Two Blue Vortex from continung to follow the son of the Seventh Hokage. Recently, the sixteenth chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex was released and gave readers a much better understanding of both the titular hero and the world around him. Thanks to Boruto’s new sensei in this world turned upside down, the anime protagonist now can perform a feat that Jujutsu Kaisen fans might be a little familiar with. Thanks to “Space Time Ninjutsu”, things might be more in favor for Boruto Uzumaki than ever before.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’s manga, Chapter 16, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Two Blue Vortex has been a series that works in tandem with Naruto: Shippuden, wherein the latest series focuses on a world post time skip. Unfortunately, the world that Boruto now faces sees him as a fugitive thanks to the former Kara member Eida using her powers to brainwash the world. Now that Konoha and the Ninja World believes that Boruto is responsible for the death of his parents, the son of Naruto is on the run. Luckily, the anime protagonist has a wild new ally in the shape of Kashin Koji, the clone of Jiraiya.

Boruto’s Boogie Woogie Power

When the Two Blue Vortex began, it was quite clear that Boruto Uzumaki had been putting his time away from Konoha to good use. Training with Kashin Koji, Boruto has learned some new moves that made him a force to be reckoned with, not only in the face of Code but his former allies as well. As Kashin explains in the latest chapter, Boruto has a move that is dubbed the “Flying Raijin Jutsu” to use when he wishes and it might prove to be one of the ninja world’s greatest techniques.

Kashin Koji, during his one-on-one with Boruto, explains the son of the Seventh’s new ability, “Space-Time Ninjutsu. It instantly teleports you or other people anywhere. As with flying, it’s a basic Ohtsutsuki ability. By marking metal objects with your chakra so that you can sense them, you evolved it into a ninjutsu that enables you to move freely and instantly wherever you want. In truth, there are two different jutsu. You actually don’t know the real Flying Raijin. As you sought to control Space-Time Ninjutsu, you devised, on your own, a copycat Flying Raijin that produces near-identical results.”

The Flying Raijin Explained

Much like how Code can create “slashes” in time that let the villain teleport to new locations, Boruto can now teleport to metal objects that he places his chakra onto. Unfortunately, this technique does have some drawbacks to it. While Boruto Uzumaki can teleport easily enough if he has a metal object in his visual range, teleporting long distances is far more difficult according to Kashin Koji. As Kashin explains, Boruto will need to make a variety of metal weapons to use this ability and will need to expend much more chakra when teleporting long distances.

On top of diving further into Boruto’s new abilities, the latest chapter sets up some major aspects for the future of the shonen series. The current Hokage, Shikimaru, has a secret discussion with one of Koji’s toads, emploring the Konoha leader to send Konohamaru, Sarada, and Mitsuki to the Land of the Wind to fight the Divine Trees. Needless to say, the Two Blue Vortex is planting the seeds for a major confrontation in the near future.

Want to see what the future holds for Boruto Uzumaki? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Hidden Leaf Village and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.