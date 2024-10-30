Naruto Explains Why Boruto Hasn’t Revealed Kawaki’s Biggest Secret

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been steadily setting up the next major arc against the Divine Trees, and the newest chapter of the manga finally explains why Boruto Uzumaki has kept Kawaki’s huge role reversal secret all this time. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been picking up three years after the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. That first series ended with a massive cliffhanger that saw Kawaki force Eida to use her Omniscience to make it where everyone in the Hidden Leaf Village believe that he’s Naruto’s actual son and Boruto killed the Hokage. This made Boruto a fugitive for years, and continues to put him in dire straits with the rest of the village after all this time.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’s first major arc has been spending its time revealing much of how the Hidden Leaf Village has changed in the three years since Boruto was forced out of the village, and Kawaki has become one of their most trusted allies. But as Boruto is now heading back into the village to help with the Divine Tree threats, Kawaki had begun to wonder why Boruto has yet to try and tell them the truth. But Boruto believes it wouldn’t make a difference anyway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shueisha / Viz Media

Why Boruto Is Still Keeping Kawaki’s Big Secret

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 sees Boruto and Kawaki meeting up with one another in the Hidden Leaf Village as they have their first real conversation since the time skip. Kawaki doesn’t immediately attack Boruto, and thus allows the two to actually talk it out for once. Kawaki wants to know why Boruto hasn’t told the others about his using Eida’s power, and Boruto truly believes that nothing good would be coming from telling the truth about what really happened. They just won’t believe him.

It’s been previously established that Eida’s ability works in a lot more complicated of a way than you would think at first. Rather than acting as a sort of hypnosis or jutsu, Omniscience fully rewrites everyone’s memories to make them believe that Kawaki’s been Naruto’s real son this entire time and Boruto is the outside. So Boruto knows that telling everyone wouldn’t amount to much because while some might believe him, others won’t. It’ll cause unnecessary problems when the Divine Trees need the most focus to defeat before things get even worse. So in Boruto’s eyes, as long as the Hidden Leaf Village is functioning normally during this situation, he’ll be fine with being labeled as a rogue ninja.

Shueisha

Telling the Truth Won’t Work Anyway

Omniscience is such a tricky ability that Boruto telling the others the truth won’t work anyway. Because even if he has supporters that believe him, Eida’s power is constantly rewriting their memories anyway. It was previously showcased that Shikamaru was able to piece together that Boruto was likely Naruto’s real son, but even he himself could not trust his own memories. His head became cloudy when it comes to Boruto, and he even started to forget why he feels like Boruto is telling the truth.

So to overcome Eida’s power, those who hear the truth would have to overcome their own thoughts and doubts. For some reason, Sarada Uchiha and Sumire Kakei are the only ones who had been able to completely avoid Eida’s power without having the ties to the Otsutsuki that Boruto and Kawaki have. Everyone else would likely steadily forget any of their support for Boruto, so unfortunately he’s right to make this move. Telling the others would only complicate things further. With threats like the Divine Trees out there at the moment, the Hidden Leaf Village needs as much united power as they can muster.