Naruto Reveals How Deadly Boruto’s Karma Has Become After Time Skip

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is now in the midst of the fights against the Divine Trees, and the newest chapter of the manga has revealed just how deadly Boruto’s use of Karma has become since the time skip began. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has introduced a new version of Boruto’s world three years after the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and Boruto has been training during all of that time to become strong enough to defeat Code and Kawaki. But following the time skip, an even greater foe has started to emerge as the Divine Trees are now what need to be dealt with first.

It’s something that Boruto and Kawaki discuss when they meet for the first real time outside of Konoha and talk about their current situation. While Boruto reveals why he has yet to try and tell the others about Kawaki using Eida’s power to change history, he also explains why he’s trying to avoid using Karma as much as he did as a kid. Because when he uses it now, he’s closer to fully losing control to Momoshiki than ever before. It’s just not worth the temporary boost of power.

Boruto’s New Karma Problem Explained

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex previously teased that the Karma mark power was a lot more dangerous than it was during the first series. Kawaki noticed how Boruto was seemingly unable to control his Karma power when Kawaki started resonating with his own, and he asked about this in Chapter 15 of the series. Kawaki asks why Boruto can’t seem to control his Karma, and Boruto reveals that he actually tried to use that power in a fight that happened outside of the Hidden Leaf Village during the three years skipped over. And he felt himself being fully possessed by Momoshiki at the time.

Boruto explains it as a feeling where he stopped being who he was, and even started dying while still being conscious and aware of his surroundings. Since this fight, Boruto has not used Karma. He’s afraid of totally losing control of his body to Momoshiki, but for some reason the Otsutsuki has been remaining dormant during the past three years. Boruto doesn’t really know why, but he’s still worried that activating Karma would make Momoshiki emerge despite the Otsutsuki being seemingly quiet. Meaning that Boruto will be lacking his truly greatest power in the fights to come against the Divine Trees.

Boruto Makes a New Deal With Kawaki

With Momoshiki presenting a greater threat than ever following the time skip, Boruto once again asks Kawaki for his help. Though Kawaki is dead set on killing Boruto to wipe out the threat, Boruto asserts that the Divine Trees are the most immediate foe. They need to work together in order to stand any chance against the two of them, and Boruto even once again promises that he’ll let Kawaki kill him if he ever loses complete control of his body again. Just like the deal the two of them made before in the main series.

This fear of Karma also reveals why Boruto has been training to the extent he had been during the course of the time skip. He has revealed a greater strength and control over his jutsu that he had been learning this entire time, but now there’s a large shadow looming over it all. Boruto has been scared to lose control over himself, and his training has been his way to try and make up for that inherent weakness. But as Boruto heads into an uncertain future, Momoshiki can truly pop up and interrupt things at any time.