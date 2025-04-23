Boruto and Himawari Just Got Dethroned in Two Blue Vortex’s Hierarchy of Power

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex hasn’t just presented some big changes to the son of the Seventh Hokage but his allies and enemies who have helped make the shonen sequel a must-read since its arrival. As the new villainous Divine Trees set the ninja world in their sights, seeking to continue the ominous plans of the Otsutsuki, heroes young and old are needing to step up to the plate. In one of the most shocking chapters of the sequel series so far, it appears that Boruto Uzumaki and his sister Himawari have some major competition when it comes to who stands above all within the Hidden Leaf Village.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 21, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Boruto’s time outside of the public eye in Konoha has garnered some amazing results for the son of the Seventh. Returning back to the scene, Naruto’s offspring has been taking down his opponents with ease thanks to learning new ways to harness the Rasengan and training with Kashin Koji. When it comes to his younger sister, Himawari might be able to one-up her brother in the strength department. The Nine-Tailed Fox was thought dead after the fight against Jigen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations but now resides within Himawari. While we haven’t been able to see the full extent of what she can truly do, her power has been amplified thanks to striking a deal similar to her father’s with Kurama. Both Boruto and Himawari might pale in comparison though to the daughter of Sasuke Uchiha.

Sarada Uchiha Steps To The Plate

In fighting against the Divine Tree known as Ryu, a villain that was born via the abduction of Gaara’s adopted son Shinki, Sarada has come one step closer to making her dream come true. With Boruto having enough of his father’s role as Hokage, Sasuke’s daughter is hoping to one day take on the role in a major shift for the Uzumaki and Uchiha families. In the latest chapter, Sarada unlocks the power of the Mangekyo Sharingan and in doing so, has become a powerhouse to be reckoned with.

In the past, this higher level of the Sharingan was unlocked via extreme stress or an emotional trigger for the likes of Sasuke, Itachi, Obito, and more. At present, we aren’t sure what the trigger was for Sarada but she wastes little time in making good use of the newfound ability. While Sarada shares a monologue that hints at her acceptance of herself helping her to find this newfound power, it will be interesting to see if more layers are pulled back. Luckily Sasuke’s daughter makes quick work of Ryu, unleashing a new power known as the “Mangekyo Sharingan Ohirume,” which envelops the Divine Tree in a black flame, seemingly ending his life.

While the Two Blue Vortex has yet to state when we can expect the events like this one to be animated, Pierrot did have good news for fans earlier this month. The production house confirmed that the Boruto anime would return with a “Part 2” meaning that the son of the Seventh’s story will eventually make a comeback on the small screen.