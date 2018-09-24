‘One-Punch Man’ Artist Shares Sexy Take On Bowsette

If you have been on social media at all this week, you know a certain someone has taken over Twitter. Mario may be a kid-friendly title, but a movement is taking over the fandom that is most definitely NSFW. Now, fans are having trouble looking at Bowswer without blushing, and the artist behind One-Punch Man is jumping right on with the trend.

So, if you ever wanted to see Yusuke Murata draw a sexy girl!Bowser, your dream is now a reality.

Over on Twitter, Murata took to social media to share the scanty sketch. As fans can see below, the artist penned a black-and-white sketch of Bowsette, and the genderbent character is all kinds of cute.

With her hair tied back, Bowsette is seen donning the crown that gives Bowser its princess-friendly figure. The character has a pair of horns sprouting from her head, and they match her tail. As for her outfit, Bowsette is showing off some eye-popping cleavage thanks to her strapless dress, and her arms are adorned with spikes cuffs.

Oh, and she’s got some rather sharp teeth. You definitely wouldn’t want this girl to bit you… well, unless you’re into that sort of thing.

For fans, this sketch marks the pinnacle of all things Bowsette. What first began as an innocent meme has now transformed into something even top-tier manga artists cannot ignore. Murata is just one of thousands dedicating their their artistry to the cause, so it might be wise for Nintendo to take a hint here. Clearly, the people love their Bowsette, and they want her to fan-art origins to become canon ASAP.

For those curious about One-Punch Man, Viz Media licenses the series’ English releases, and its second season has been described as follows:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

So, do you like this take on Bowsette?