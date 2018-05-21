Watch BTS Perform ‘FAKE LOVE’ At The 2018 Billboard Music Awards

BTS PERFORMING FAKE LOVE AT THE BBMAS! YALL THEY FREAKING KILLED THAT! LIVE VOCALS! CHOREGRAPHY IN SYNC AS EXPECTED. IM SO PROUD OF MY BOYS! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/IscVL7zBuz — ᴬᴸ (@JHOPEDAYDREAMS) May 21, 2018

The time has finally come! After an anxious wait, BTS has finally revealed their live stage for “FAKE LOVE”, the debut single from the new album Love Yourself: Tear. The electrifying stage was shared at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, and the penultimate performance is surely about to accrue a whole new set of fans for the band’s growing following.

Don’t believe it? Well, just check out the video above and see if the performance doesn’t speak for itself.

If you are not versed on all things “FAKE LOVE”, then it is easy enough to hear how its studio recording sounds. All you have to do is head over to Youtube and check out its trending videos. The music video for “FAKE LOVE” dropped last week, and it has already amassed more than 60 million views. In fact, BTS holds the status of having the second highest-viewed music video within a 24-hour period since “FAKE LOVE” drew in over 41 million views in that time. They are only in second to Taylor Swift’s music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” from her album Reputation.

For those of you unfamiliar with BTS and their ties with the Billboard Music Awards, you should know they date back to last year. The 2017 awards ceremony invited BTS to attend as the group was nominated for Top Social Artist.

After making a highly buzzed about entrance at the event, BTS nabbed the coveted award despite competing with global megastars such as Justin Beiber. This year, the band was up for the award again, and ARMY has devoted the last week to voting campaigns in the hope of helping BTS win two years in a row. And, not long ago, the group took home the coveted award and proved what its massive fanbase can do.

