BTS Goes RIAA Gold With ‘DNA’ and ‘MIC Drop’

BTS has been slaying the Billboard charts for months now, and the music industry has taken notice. Now, it seems the Recording Industry Association of America is giving the K-pop superstars big props. After all, the boys just nabbed a new gold record shortly after their first earlier this month.

Not long ago, the RIAA confirmed “DNA” has hit the gold milestone. The company updated its site to include the BTS single under its gold certifications. The single, which comes from the mini-album “Love Yourself: Her”, has sold more than 500,000 units.

Earlier this month, BTS broke a big record when its nabbed its first gold record from the RIAA. The organization announced the group’s remixed track of “MIC Drop” featuring Steve Aoki and Desiigner went gold. The award was a first for any K-pop group; PSY became the first Korean artist to get such an award with his hit “Gangnam Style” back in the day.

If you aren’t sure how the RIAA came about this award, then you should know it all comes down to sales. BTS got gold certifications for “MIC Drop” and “DNA” since both tracks sold at least 500,000 units. According to the RIAA, a unit can be anything such as a single permanent digital download. The organization has awarded this title to tracks since 1958, and fans are hoping they can knock the BTS tracks up to the RIAA’s next tier.

If BTS can move 1,000,000 units of “MIC Drop” or “DNA”, the band would get a Platinum certification. The award is a lofty one, but K-pop fans think they can get there so long as BTS keeps up its hard work as its members prepare for their first 2018 comeback.

Are you excited for BTS’ latest sales record? Which track of theirs will go gold next? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!