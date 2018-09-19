BTS Confirms ‘Good Morning America’, ‘The Tonight Show’ Appearances

It looks like BTS is making sure their on-going schedule in the U.S. is a busy one. After all, new reports have confirmed the powerful K-pop group will be performing on two major programs as they wrap the North American leg of their tour.

First, it looks like BTS will hit up Jimmy Fallon as the group heads to NBC. The band is set to top by The Tonight Show on Tuesday, September 25. The news was confirmed on Twitter, and fans were quick to spread the news.

Shortly after The Tonight Show gets a dose of BTS, the group will head on over to Good Morning America. The program will feature a live performance by BTS in Times Square. Good Morning America is also hosting a GMA Idol Challenge that fans can enter. All you have to do is submit a video of you doing choreography to BTS’ latest single “Idol”, so fans better get to dancing ASAP.

These performances come not long after BTS made their a big U.S. televised milestone on America’s Got Talent. The group appeared on the popular evening program, marking their first prime time stage in the U.S.

Of course, BTS has plenty of experience with late-night programs. As their popularity in the U.S. has rise, the K-pop group has appeared on shows like The Late Late Show with James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Recently, Corden hinted he would like to have BTS back on his show and even went so far in hinting their participation with Carpool Karaoke. So far, BTS’ agency Big Hit Entertainment has kept quiet on any such skit confirmation, but fans are crossing their fingers that such a bit will be released soon.

So, will you be tuning into these televised appearances? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!