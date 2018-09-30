BTS Confirms Appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

BTS may have started out as a boy-band underdog, but those days are long gone. The 7-member group stands as one of the biggest pop acts on the planet nowadays, and it seems BTS is ready to take over the UK with a special late-night appearance.

You know, since they are about to come face-to-face with Graham Norton.

According to new reports, BTS is slated to perform on an upcoming episode of The Graham Norton Show. The band is set to appear on the late-night program on October 12 alongside some A-list guests. Whoopi Goldberg, Jamie Dornan, Rosamund Pike, and Harry Connick Jr. will be guests on the show before BTS comes in to perform.

For those unfamiliar with The Graham Norton Show, the late-night program is one of the UK’s most popular chat shows. The show began back in 2007 and has aired on BBC One since October 2009. To date, the program has aired more than 370 episodes, and it has featured megastars from all over the world. Acts like One Direction have appeared on the show, so it has some precedent for all-star boy bands.

Now, it looks like BTS will be jumping over the pond to say hello to Graham Norton and his couch’s guests. The band is expected to perform “Idol” live on the program. The episode will air just days after BTS wraps their 2-night concert run in London. Currently, the group is on the North American leg of its Love Yourself world tour, and BTS will perform two sold-out shows at The 02 Arena in early October before heading to Europe.

Of course, this isn’t the first late-night rodeo BTS has dealt with overseas. In fact, the band made a big debut on The Tonight Show last week with host Jimmy Fallon. The group took part in the Fortnite Dance Challenge before Fallon found his “favorite” BTS member in Park Jimin. Now, Norton will be the next host to bring BTS to TV, and fans around the world are eager to see their special appearance.

