Jimmy Fallon Confirms BTS Appearance On ‘The Tonight Show’

If you thought BTS couldn’t get any bigger, then you need to reconsider its scope. The massively popular K-pop group has all but taken over the U.S. as BTS embarks on the North American leg of its on-going world tour. And, thanks to Jimmy Fallon, fans know the band will be hitting the late-night circuit.

So, if there are any BTS Army fans sleeping on The Tonight Show, they will want to change that ASAP.

Recently, Fallon got the K-pop fandom buzzing after the late-night host confirmed BTS was coming to The Tonight Show. The comedian spilled the beans on Elvis Duran’s podcast.

“We have a giant month for the show. Just listen to the bookings for this month,” Fallon said. The host went on to list top-tier talent like Kelly Clarkson, Jack Black, Mumford & Sons, and Shawn Mendes. However, it is his nod to BTS that got fans going.

Of course, Duran was quick to comment on the BTS addition.

“I don’t know if you know this, but when BTS shows up at your building, you’re going to have extra security,” the host joked before adding: “BTS, that is a great booking.”

Fallon went on to tease what he is doing with the band, but he couldn’t be specific. The host simply said the show has a “good bit” planned for the K-pop act, so fans can look forward to that skit going viral.

Of course, this isn’t the only late-night appearance BTS has done in the U.S. and surely will not be the last. In the past, the 7-member group has appeared The Late Late Show with James Corden as well as Jimmy Kimmel Live. Recently, Corden even teased fans about his interest in having BTS on his show again for a round of Carpool Karaoke. The teaser sent fans into a tizzy, so there is serious interest in having BTS booked for this late-night programs. So, if The Tonight Show is smart, they will get the K-pop act to do an intense Lip Sync Battle.

So, will you be tuning into this bit once it goes live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!