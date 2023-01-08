Buddy Daddies Might Just Be Anime's Next Big Hit
Buddy Daddies is here, and to little surprise, it seems the show is a hit. The original series made its way to television this past weekend, and it would put things lightly to say netizens were invested. The show has been trending on and off social media since episode one went live, and obviously, the wait for episode two has everyone on edge.
As you can see in the slides below, the love for Buddy Daddies is real, and it has proven the fandom's desire for found-family shows. Like Spy x Family last year, this action comedy follows a ragtag family that leans on each other out of necessity to start. But as their lives carry on, the trio become more invested in each other than expected.
In the show's first episode, Buddy Daddy introduced Rei Suwa and Kazuki Kurusu, two young men who live everyday lives in between assassination gigs. When one of their jobs goes awry, the pair find themselves adopting Miri Unasaka. The four-year-old orphan ends up turning the pair's life around, and despite the family's newness, it goes without saying our two assassins are adorable dads.
The found-family trope is definitely serving the anime industry well, and the buzz surrounding Buddy Daddies proves as much. From its cute story to its excellent animation, Aniplex has a surefire hit on its hands. So if you need a good show to binge this winter, consider putting Buddy Daddies on for a night.
What do you think of Buddy Daddies so far...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
All For the Plot
Finally watched the first ep of Buddy Daddies THIS WAS SO CUTEEEE
Miri is precious though they killed her dad so idk what’s gonna come from that. Kazuki took one look and said “I’m keeping you forever.” pic.twitter.com/Y0jhGX3dF6— sabris (@silenziobrunos) January 8, 2023
All of This Is True
I can’t stop thinking about Buddy Daddies and how Rei completely, unironically and unapologetically sucks
I’ve never seen a more perfect man in my life. He makes Waver look like a well-adjusted member of society. This man woke up and chose violence 25/7. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/rnElNN9lzP— Proud Parent of Snowpocalypse Now (@DrKotobuki) January 7, 2023
Is This Wrong Though...?
Anime dudebros will call buddy daddies a blatant spy x family ripoff while enthusiastically watching every single “I am a boring dude who has been isekaid into another world and now I have a harem and am Very Important” anime that comes out— Eri ㋐ (@inkdotheart) January 8, 2023
Emotional Whiplash
buddy daddies GOING FROM "oh god wtf" TO "aw" TO "GOOD LORD??" pic.twitter.com/JCaxuOvUUE— Nisha | BUDDY DADDIES (@lgbtanime) January 7, 2023
He's Got It All
the duality of a man #buddydaddies pic.twitter.com/rShUGPFxDX— krojačica sudbine (@MonaLisa_1797) January 1, 2023
Make It Happen
They would be FRIENDS #BuddyDaddies pic.twitter.com/9Sk6gfK6j6— Tol Angry Asian 🌸🗡🦚 (@liloloveyou024) January 7, 2023
It's That Good
AHAHAHHAHAHA only 1 ep in but i can tell im gonna love buddy daddies 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Hsabwmtxho— 🅟 (@pauscreams) January 7, 2023
Oh No
SpyxFamily: I'm a SPY but❓❓ I have to pretend to have a *FAMILY* ⁉️😮😮🙀
Buddy Daddies: we kiIIed your father in front of you so we're your dads now I guess pic.twitter.com/2TTSInfRul— h-a-n-a`` 🐹 Animatic 📌 (@totxomaru) January 7, 2023
Hand It Over
im like eating this whole concept up like pic.twitter.com/oQfSd0HUUb— Nisha | BUDDY DADDIES (@lgbtanime) January 8, 2023
Loid Approves
GAY SPY X FAMILY IS OUT pic.twitter.com/VHjk5H9miB— amber ♡ (@tanijrou) January 7, 2023