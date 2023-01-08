Buddy Daddies Might Just Be Anime's Next Big Hit

Buddy Daddies is here, and to little surprise, it seems the show is a hit. The original series made its way to television this past weekend, and it would put things lightly to say netizens were invested. The show has been trending on and off social media since episode one went live, and obviously, the wait for episode two has everyone on edge.

As you can see in the slides below, the love for Buddy Daddies is real, and it has proven the fandom's desire for found-family shows. Like Spy x Family last year, this action comedy follows a ragtag family that leans on each other out of necessity to start. But as their lives carry on, the trio become more invested in each other than expected.

In the show's first episode, Buddy Daddy introduced Rei Suwa and Kazuki Kurusu, two young men who live everyday lives in between assassination gigs. When one of their jobs goes awry, the pair find themselves adopting Miri Unasaka. The four-year-old orphan ends up turning the pair's life around, and despite the family's newness, it goes without saying our two assassins are adorable dads.

The found-family trope is definitely serving the anime industry well, and the buzz surrounding Buddy Daddies proves as much. From its cute story to its excellent animation, Aniplex has a surefire hit on its hands. So if you need a good show to binge this winter, consider putting Buddy Daddies on for a night.

