Build-a-Bear Announces Cute Kuromi Plush

Kuromi has come a long way since joining Sanrio’s rank. The Hello Kitty brand has all sorts of cute characters under its wing, but they have only grown in popularity in recent years. None of these friends have become more popular than Kuromi in all her goth styling, and now Build-a-Bear Workshop is getting in on the craze.

Yes, that is right. Build-a-Bear Workshop is giving Kuromi their own plush. Sanrio lovers in the United States and the United Kingdom can order the doll now, so they better hurry up!

“The cheeky and charming Kuromi is making her Build-A-Bear debut! This chaotic cutie is the perfect addition to any Sanrio fan’s collection. Now available exclusively online,” the plush company announced today.

As of right now, Build-a-Bear is sold out of Kuromi along with their sleeper outfit. The online store does do restocks fairly often, so Sanrio fans will want to check back often for a bundle. Currently, Kuromi sells for $32 USD while their sleeper sells for $13.50. So if you want to go in on the whole bundle, it will run you nearly $50 USD.

Of course, there are other Sanrio offerings at Build-a-Bear. The store welcomed Hello Kitty to its catalog some time ago. Right now, you can buy Summertime Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll as actual plushes. There are also some summertime outfits inspired by Sanrio up for sale, so collectors can stock up on these if they need them.

For those unfamiliar with Kuromi, you should know the character has been around for ages. The cute creature was introduced to fans in 2005 as a rival to My Melody. Known for their jester’s hat and devil tail, Kuromi stands out from Sanrio’s character roster because of their punk aesthetic. Her design has led many alternative communities to adopt Kuromi in recent years. So of course, Build-a-Bear was going to nab a license for the mascot ASAP. Now, the character’s plush is live, so keep an eye out for new stock as Build-a-Bear moves through June. Demand is going to be high as Halloween approaches, after all…!

