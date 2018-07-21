‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ Season 3 Announced

Bungo Stray Dogs recently had a big movie release with Dead Apple, and since it along with the first two seasons of the series were received so positively, now the anime is coming back for a third season.

The series took to its official Twitter account to confirm that a third season of Bungo Stray Dogs was in the works, and even announced the third season at a screening of the film.

Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple was screened in U.S. theaters by Crunchyroll during a special event, and is directed by Takuya Igarashi and produced by Studio BONES. Yoji Enokido returned to the series to write the film, in a collaborative effort with the manga’s original writer Kafka Asagiri. Nobuhiro Arai returns to design the characters, and Taku Iwasaki returns to compose the music. Most of the voice cast of the original series return for the film as well, with new character Shibusawa being voiced by Kazuya Nakai.

The third season of the series is certainly going to be tough to wait for. For those unfamiliar with Bungo Stray Dogs, the series was created by Kafka Asagiri with illustrations provided by Sango Harukawa. The series follows the members of the Armed Detective Agency, a group full of individuals with super powers and use them to solve mysteries, and carrying out various missions for the mafia. The series is most well known for naming its characters after famous literary authors like Edgar Allen Poe, Agatha Christie, Mark Twain, and Akiko Yosano.

The series often features characters endowed with super abilities based around the literary authors their named after and the works they’ve produced. For example, Ryunosuke Akutagawa wrote stories that inspired acclaimed director Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon, and in the series, he has the ability to turn his cloak into a monstrous being.

The series began its run in Young Ace magazine in 2012 and has been collected into 12 volumes so far. Yen Press has licensed the manga for an English language release. Bungo Stray Dogs was also adapted into an anime series by Studio Bones.

The first 12 episodes of the series ran from April to June 2016 and a second batch of 12 episodes that aired from October to December 2016. It was directed by Takuya Igarashi, written by Yoji Enokido, and music composed by Taku Iwasaki. Bungo Stray Dogs is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.