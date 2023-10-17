Captain Laserhawk Producer Adi Shankar Details Ubisoft Crossover

Adi Shankar took time out to chat with ComicBook.com when it comes to Captain Laserhawk and the many Ubisoft crossovers in the series.

Castlevania: Nocturne might have gained quite a few headlines when it arrived on Netflix, but producer Adi Shankar wasted little time in making sure that another major anime adaptation based on a game would hit the streaming series. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is based on the Ubisoft gaming franchise, Far Cry, and includes quite a few characters from the gaming company's history. Recently, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with Shankar about the series and how he approached bringing other Ubisoft characters into the Far Cry universe.

To start, Shankar walked us through the process of bringing characters from Assassin's Creed, Beyond Good And Evil, Rayman, and Rabbids to name a few into this neon technologically advanced environment, "The process was totally intuitive. This process was not forced but rather felt like a natural exploration and documentation of an already-existing alternate reality. There was a world unfolding in my head and I was transcribing what I was experiencing. The unfolding story of this alternative universe playing out in my head, allowed the narrative and character choices to be guided by a creative flow rather than a structured decision-making process."

(Photo: Netflix)

Captain Laserhawk: An Ubisoft Crossover

Adi then further explained how characters were chosen and his love of the Ubisoft figures gave them a leg up in being a part of the upcoming series, "With regards to the various characters and iconography represented within this show, my role was not so much to incorporate them as it was to discover them within this universe. This show is a living breathing universe populated with everything I love including several Ubisoft characters."

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is hitting Netflix on October 19th. If you want to learn more about the animated video game adaptation, here's how the streaming service describes the series, "The series is set in an alternative 1992 in the country formerly known as the USA. Now called Eden, it is a technocracy ruled by propaganda and corruption. Super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk has just been betrayed by the love of his life and locked up in Eden's top security prison Supermaxx. He must now lead a team of rebel outcasts on risky undercover missions in order to survive."

Are you hyped for this new chapter in the Far Cry series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Blood Dragon.