Anime Cosplayer Sets Cardcaptor Sakura World Record

Cardcaptor Sakura may not be the most popular anime/manga franchise around but its still clear that the franchise following Sakura and her attempt to re-claim a set of magical cards still has its die-hard fans! One fan in particular has just made the Guinness Book of World Records for having the largest collection of Cardcaptor Sakura merchandise!

Crunchyroll released the information about the “Sakura Super-Fan” on their Official Twitter Account breaking the world record for Cardcaptor merch, owning over 1700 pieces of memorabilia from the franchise:

NEWS: Japanese Cosplayer Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Collection of Cardcaptor Sakura Memorabilia ✨ More: https://t.co/PIXsfCmiFf pic.twitter.com/yW3AquYZMR — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 5, 2019

Natsumi Shirahoshi is a Japanese cosplayer who first broke the news on her own Twitter after it was confirmed that she could surely take home the mantle of “biggest Cardcaptor Sakura fan in the world.” The previous record was held by a woman in Peru who had a little over 1000 pieces of Sakura merchandise, so nearly doubling that amount surely proves just how much of a monumental feat this truly was.

Natsumi’s love for the series continues to grow as she continues to cosplay as Sakura herself and many other anime heroes. Her collection of Cardcaptor Sakura merchandise hasn’t stopped either as she currently reports that she has over 2,000 pieces of memorabilia from the franchise.

For those unfamiliar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the series follows Sakura, an elementary student who discovers she has magical powers after accidentally releasing a set of magical cards from a mysterious book. CLAMP’s original manga ran for 12 volumes from November 1996 to July 2000.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in June 2016 and follows Sakura in junior high school. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.