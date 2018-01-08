‘Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card’ Has Made Its Debut

The new year has just rung in one of its most anticipated anime comebacks. After a long wait, Cardcaptor Sakura made its return today with a new series, and fans are beyond enamored with its cute look.

January 7 marks the premiere date of Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, and it just came on in Japan. The beloved shojo classic has aired the first episode of its second series, and fans have taken to Twitter to gush over its nostalgic aesthetic.

As you can see below, the anime’s opening theme shows much of Cardcaptor Sakura‘s best elements. The aged-up heroine is seen hanging out with her close friends Tomoyo and Syaoran Li. This new series follows the trio as they enter middle school, but all is not well with the Clow Cards these days. After Sakura has a dream about a mysterious man, she learns her precious cards have been made transparent, and she must return them back to normal whilst discovering the root of their change.

If you want to keep up with the latest Cardcaptor Sakura project, then it is easier than ever to do so. Thanks to Crunchyroll, the new anime will be simulcasted for users in Japanese with English subtitles. Funimation will do a simuldub of the series on delay and adapt the show’s audio into English.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in June 2016 and follows Sakura in junior high school. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.

For those unfamiliar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the series follows Sakura, an elementary student who discovers she has magical powers after accidentally releasing a set of magical cards from a mysterious book. CLAMP’s original manga ran for 12 volumes from November 1996 to July 2000.

