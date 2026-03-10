Cartoon Network Creator in Hot Water Following Major Controversy

Cartoon Network had a big month this March, with many of their classic cartoons making their way to the free streaming service known as Tubi. On March 1st, the likes of The Powerpuff Girls, Ed Edd ‘n Eddy, and Dexter’s Laboratory landed on the platform. Unfortunately, one of the cable network’s entries on Tubi has made the news for a very different reason. Following a fundraising campaign gone awry, one Cartoon Network creator has decided to close up shop on the endeavor with a message to the fans regarding the reasoning behind the decision.

Last month, Courage the Cowardly Dog creator John R. Dilworth began a cryptocurrency campaign, which many fans first believed wasn’t from his account. Many attributed the initial campaign to hackers, but it was confirmed that Dilworth was raising money to fund new movies he was looking to create. Fans weren’t thrilled to see this development, causing the animator to end the campaign and issue a statement. Dilwroth took to social media to state, “You are a beautiful group of fans. You don’t want Courage to be part of the crypto space. I’m out! I’ll find other funding for my movies. Thank You!’

Courage The Crypto Dog

cartoon network

Courage the Cowardly Dog has become one of the most remembered originals on Cartoon Network ever since the animated series ended in 2002. This was proven when the characters would return in a crossover with Scooby-Doo in 2021 titled Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog. Ever since, there has been no word on Courage making a comeback, though the series’s return via Tubi will certainly bring more eyeballs to Nowhere than recent years.

Courage the Cowardly Dog might have returned earlier this month, but this wasn’t originally a foregone conclusion. In July of last year, the animated series was removed from HBO Max, leaving many to wonder if Courage, Eustice, and Muriel would ever return to the screen. Luckily, Tubi managed to snag the animated show, and for the foreseeable future, Nowhere will reside on the free streaming service.

Ultimately, Tubi has seen some amazing returns with Warner Bros properties, with the biggest remaining the franchise that spawned the likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and their fellow animated characters. The Looney Tunes franchise landed on the streaming service last year, and the representatives of the streaming service have been happy to share its success. While not confirmed, we imagine that the success of Bugs and the gang was a major reason as to why Tubi dug deep into the Cartoon Network library in 2026. At present, there has been no word as to whether we’ll see Courage return in a brand new series, but animated revivals remain big business in the industry. Considering we saw Courage return decades after the series finale to meet Mystery Incorporated, it’s possible that he could still make another comabck.

