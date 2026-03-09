Cartoon Network Star Breaks Silence on Returning for Revival: “Didn’t Want to Ruin”

One Cartoon Network series is now in the works on coming back with a revival soon, and one of the stars behind it opened up about how they “didn’t want to ruin” the original ending. Cartoon Network is now in the works on a few different revivals for some of their most classic franchises, and some of them are quickly nearing their release. Although Regular Show has yet to fully reveal anything about its new revival, it’s hitting our screens sooner rather than later as revealed by updates from those behind the scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regular Show is now in the works on a new revival from original creator J.G. Quintel, and fans have been especially excited to see the new show in action given how the original series ended. It’s one of the few Cartoon Network shows that was able to come to a narrative finale finishing a long running story for its central duo of Mordecai and Rigby, and Rigby voice star William Salyers was initially concerned about returning for the revival as he broke his silence on it during Emerald City Comic Con (as shared by Popverse).

Regular Show Star Worries Over Ruining Original Ending With Revival

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

Because Regular Show has yet to reveal anything concrete about the new revival (including any confirmation that the show’s stars are even returning), Salyers played coy about the new show during a panel for Regular Show as part of Emerald City Comic Con. Even joking that he wasn’t approached, the star ultimately explained that his concern about the new show was tied to how the original ended, “Theoretically, something that fans have said to me, and it echoed my own concern before I knew anything about it,” Saylers began.

“I mostly didn’t want to ruin what I thought was one of the best endings of a series that I had anything to do with or not, the star continued. “I thought the actors ended it on a brilliant note. That was my first thought, that I hope they don’t undo that. And… theoretically, they do not.” Regular Show: Lost Tapes has been teased to be the name of the new series, but Cartoon Network themselves have yet to reveal anything about how it’s been coming along.

What We Know About New Regular Show Revival

Cartoon Network

Regular Show: Lost Tapes, the reported name for the revival, is also reported to be making its debut in Europe and Latin American territories sometime this May. With this release window fast approaching, fans are wondering whether or not this is still going to be the case for the revival. No promotional materials, details, or cast have even been revealed but the cast themselves are starting to speak on their work for the new series. This likely means it really is heading for an imminent premiere.

With Salyers also coyly revealing his involvement during Emerald City Comic Con, it’s safe to say that Regular Show indeed brought Mordecai and Rigby for new adventures. But the more enlightening part of this statement is that this new show somehow doesn’t negate everything that happened at the end of the series. It was held in high regard by animation fans back then, so it’s good to see the revival starting off on the right foot.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

HT – Popverse