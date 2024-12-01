It’s Going to Be a Lot Harder to Watch Cartoon Network’s Classic Shows

It looks like it’s going to be even tougher to watch some of Cartoon Network’s best classic shows if a new report is anything to go by. It’s been tough to be a Cartoon Network fan in the last couple of years as the changes at Warner Bros. Discovery has been hitting the network the hardest. Not only had Cartoon Network Studios been folded into Warner Bros. Animation, but many of the current running shows under the umbrella had their episode orders shortened or cancelled entirely in the wake of all of these changes. It’s been tough to keep up with everything that’s happened.

Max is the main streaming service for Warner Bros. Discovery’s projects, and over the last couple of years has been steadily losing or removing many of Cartoon Network’s shows from its library. This has been many of the classics (that can admittedly been seen during the new Checkered Past block on Adult Swim), and according to a new report from Movie of the Night, more shows are set to leave Max’s streaming on December 31st including Ed, Edd n Eddy, Static Shock, and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy.

What Cartoon Network Shows Are Leaving Max?

According to the report, Max is set to lose Edd, Edd n Eddy, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Aquaman (the Filmation produced animated series) Static Shock, and The Looney Tunes Show on December 31st. This will be one of the more significant losses for the streaming service yet if this remains to be the case. Not only does Cartoon Network no longer serve as a major hub for the streaming service compared to when it first began, but it’s yet another aspect of the brand being phased out slowly.

Earlier this Summer, Warner Bros. Discovery shuttered the Cartoon Network official website and now has a page that redirects it to the animated library within Max. If these shows leave the streaming service as well, it means that only Courage the Cowardly Dog and The Powerpuff Girls will be the only classic shows from the 2000s that will be remaining on the streaming service, and Adventure Time from the 2010s revival period. And this is even before getting into the lack of shows on the service from earlier periods.

Is There Still a Way to Watch These Cartoon Network Shows?

If Movie of the Night’s report does turn out to be true and Max loses more of these Cartoon Network shows, then there are only a couple of options left to check them out. There are of course the few physical DVD releases for some of the shows, and the regular rotation broadcasts as part of Adult Swim’s Checkered Past nostalgia block each week, but streaming options are limited. Outside of outright buying the episodes digitally, Hulu is going to be the one option for many fans who want to continue to stream these offerings.

While Hulu doesn’t have every Cartoon Network show on offer, it’s currently the best place to check out Cartoon Network’s classic offerings like the ones mentioned above alongside previously removed hits such as The Amazing World of Gumball, Regular Show, Chowder, Steven Universe, The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack and more. As the streaming world continues to change, Cartoon Network shows seem to be in the crossfire as its branding changes even further. But while it’s tougher to watch them, thankfully it hasn’t been made impossible to seek these shows out yet. Now that would be trouble.

