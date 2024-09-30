Regular Show Revival Lands Star Wars' Biggest Actor

The return of Regular Show cannot come fast enough. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery took the fandom by surprise when it announced a revival for Regular Show. With J.G. Quintel set to return as showrunner, all eyes are on the future of the action comedy. It has been more than five years since Regular Show shut its door, so interest in its return is higher than ever. And thanks to a recent convention, we have learned Star Wars' Mark Hamill will take part in the revival.

The update, as noted by the team at PopVerse, came from Fan Expo Chicago this month. It was there Hamill appeared to chat with fans, and he made sure to shout out his return to Regular Show in one of his panels. So yes, the immortal yeti Skips will make a comeback.

Mark Hamill Returns to Regular Show

"[Rigby's voice actor] William Salyers DMed me. He said, 'Did you hear the news? I'm just worried, are you in or not?' As if I've somehow outgrown them. I wrote him back saying, 'There is only one Skips, and he's very much looking forward to meeting with his old pal Rigby.' He sent me a gif of somebody dancing with joy," Hamill revealed.

As for Regular Show itself, the actor said he still finds the original series incredibly fun. The only thing the show is missing is some drug references, but Hamill said he understood Cartoon Network's inability to crack such jokes.

"I enjoyed it," Hamill explained. "It's got kind of a Beavis and Butthead vibe in that it's about these two losers who are highly critical of everyone else, Mordecai and Rigby. I didn't think that one would go. If it were on Adult Swim and they could make pot references and stuff, that's one thing, but this is for kids."

The Next Phase of Cartoon Network

As you can see, Hamill has a soft spot for Regular Show, and he is ready to revisit Skips ASAP. The same can be said for fans, of course. Regular Show became a massive hit with fans upon its debut in September 2010. The show's irreverent, surreal humor captured fans young and old. Following its finish in 2017, fans began pleading for a revival, and that wish was realized this year.

Taking to Annecy Festival, Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation confirmed Regular Show was making a return. The team also revealed that Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends is working on a revival with Craig McCracken. Plus, the network's love for Adventure Time lives on thanks to a newly order series Side Quests. Geared to both kids and adults, this slate of animation goodness has fans eager for Cartoon Network's next era. And if we are lucky, the Regular Show revival will not keep us (or Hamill) waiting for long.

What do you make of this latest Regular Show update? Are you excited for the revival? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.