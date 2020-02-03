Castlevania Writer Shares Season 3 Trailer Tease Ahead of Release

It has taken some time, but things are finally moving forward with Castlevania. The beloved Netflix series welcomed in critical acclaim when season two dropped last year. Now, season three is on the horizon, and the show’s writer just teased fans about its trailers ahead of its long-awaited release.

Taking to Twitter, it was Warren Ellis who shared the information with fans. The writer posted a video online to show followers the title card animation for Castlevania‘s new season.

“Hi we’re just finishing something up over here,” the writer shared.

hi we’re just finishing something up over here pic.twitter.com/HmSo0iMvGf — Wᴀʀʀᴇɴ Eʟʟɪs (@warrenellis) February 3, 2020

The tweet, which director Sam Deats shared, has got fans freaking out. It has taken months for Castlevania season three to take lift off, leaving netizens desperate for updates on the show. Any comment on the series was few and far between, so many are hoping Ellis’ tease is not a premature one.

Currently, there is no set release date for the third season, but fans expect it to drop near Halloween as usual. Not too long ago, the official Twitter page for Castlevania shared a never-before-seen image from season three which features Carmilla and several other yet-known characters. And if the show finds a way to hurry up its release, well – fans will not mind a schedule shift one bit.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first seasons on Netflix. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis.