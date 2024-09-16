Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Teases Launch with New Trailer: Watch

Castlevania is a name that hardly needs an introduction. Decades ago, the Konami team brought the franchise to life on console, and Castlevania has since become a global phenomenon. In part, Netflix is to thank for the IP's revival as its original anime featuring Alucard became a hit years ago. Now, all eyes are on Castlevania: Nocturne ahead of its return, and we just got a special peek at season two.

The update comes from Netflix as the site kicked off Geeked Week today with a slew of reveals. From Cobra Kai to Uglies, a number of series are set to appear on day one of Geeked Week 2024, and that lineup includes Castlevania: Nocturne season two. A new teaser for the anime just went live, and it confirms the show will return in January 2025.

What to Expect From Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2

If you are not familiar with Castlevania: Nocturne, you can find the anime's first season streaming now. The project was announced in May 2021 after Netflix's original Castlevania series closed. This sequel takes inspiration from Konami's hit games as it adapts Castlevania: Rondo of Blood (1993) and its sequel Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The show premiered in September 2023 to critical acclaim, and fans were hooked by its take on the Belmont clan.

After all, Castlevania: Nocturne tells the story of Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor and Sypha. We follow the vampire hunter during the French Revolution, and as you can imagine, the 1790s are crawling with the bloodsuckers. It falls to Richter to take up his bloodline's power, and what we have seen of Castlevania: Nocturne to date proves the man is a born slayer.

Castlevania: Nocturne Marks a New Era for Netflix's Originals

There is no denying the epic nature of Castlevania, and the franchise's latest Netflix series has made as much clear. Directors Sam and Adam Deats have an eye for storyboarding. Combined with the talent of Powerhouse Animation, Castlevania: Nocturne was bound to be a hit, and that much was expected of the sequel. After all, Netflix's original run at Castlevania helped define its slate of originals and it holds up to this day.

Released in July 2017, Netflix's Castlevania was so successful that a second season was announced on the day of season one's debut. The show came to life under Warren Ellis who inked its script while producers like Adi Shankar oversaw the anime from behind the scenes. Praised for its visceral animation and unflinching action, Castlevania is still recognized as one of the best adaptations of a video game to date. So if you want to check out its four seasons, you can find Castlevania streaming on Netflix right now.

