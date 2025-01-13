Netflix’s Castlevania Nocturne Hypes Season 2 Release With Incredible Trailer: Watch

Play video

Prepare your garlic mix and sharpen your stakes, because Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne is gearing up for a big return in a few short days. Based on the Konami video game franchise of the same name, the beloved Castlevania animated series follows the fight between the Belmont clan of monster hunters and the vampiric forces seeking to rule the world. Season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne releases on January 16, and the latest trailer teases the high-stakes action fans can’t wait to experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix’s animated Castlevania series first debuted in 2017 to rave reviews from fans and critics. The original series ran for four acclaimed seasons on the streamer, before wrapping up in 2021. The sequel series, Castlevania: Nocturne — set 300 years after Castlevania — debuted in 2023 to similar acclaim, and fans have been desperate to see Richter Belmont return to the screen ever since.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Brings Back Alucard

Fans were ecstatic to see Alucard return in Season 1’s finale. Long-time fans will recognize Alucard as the son of Dracula from the original Castlevania series — while even longer-time fans know him as the supporting-turned-player character who first appeared in 1989’s Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse. Alucard is back in Nocturne with a new, video-game accurate look.

The newest trailer gives fans a fresh look at Alucard in Season 2 of Nocturne, and he’s back fighting alongside a Belmont after 300 years. Alucard leading a French military musket brigade wasn’t on our 2025 bingo card, but we can’t wait to see it on the big screen. The team will also have a new vampiric foe to face off against, Tera, Maria’s mother. Tera sacrificed herself at the end of Season 1, letting herself be turned into a vampire, while Richter, Maria, and Annette fled from the Vampire Messiah.

Season 2 sees Richter Belmont, Maria, Annette, and Alucard take the fight to the Vampire Messiah, who achieved her aim in Season 1 of blocking out the sun, causing an endless night so that vampires could rule the world. With the newfound aid of Alucard, as well as veteran member of he Belmont clan, Juste Belmont, Richter, Maria, and Annette are taking the fight to the Vampire Messiah and her army of vampiric henchmen.

Netflix

Who Stars In Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2?

The core cast of Season 1 are returning for the show’s sophomore season. Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davies, and Thuso Mbedu return as Richter, Maria, and Annette, respectively, while Iain Glen reprises his role as Juste Belmont. James Callis also makes the jump from the original Castlevania series to voice Alucard in Nocturne‘s second season. Sydney James Harcourt returns as everyone’s favorite night creature, Edouard, who managed to keep his human soul. Franka Potente reprises her role as Erzsbet Bathory, the Vampire Messiah, and Zahn McClarnon returns as Orlox, the vampire who killed Richter’s mother many years ago.

Season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne releases on Netflix on January 16. The new season will run for eight episodes, and all eight will drop at once on Netflix on the premiere date.