Castlevania: Nocturne Goes on Hiatus Amid Uncertain Future

Castlevania: Nocturne will be returning to Netflix with new episodes next year, but it turns out that the staff is being kept in limbo while they wait to find out whether or not the series will get to continue. Castlevania has been one of the major breakout franchises with Netflix as it not only got to enjoy four seasons to tell its own original anime story, but the franchise then continued with a new anime series set hundreds of years in the future, Castlevania: Nocturne. The first season might have ended on a cliffhanger, but thankfully Season 2 is already on the way.

Castlevania: Nocturne is currently in the works on returning to Netflix with Season 2 in January 2025, but it turns out those behind the series are currently on a production hiatus with the new episodes being mostly wrapped. As director Samuel Deats shared with fans on social media, those behind the scenes have gone on hiatus until Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 makes its premiere and they find out whether or not they will be renewed for a potential Season 3. Which means fans should support the coming season as soon as it airs if they want the show to continue.

Will Castlevania: Nocturne Get a Season 3?

As Deats shared with fans on X, Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2’s production is mostly wrapped, and thus the staff is currently on hiatus while they wait to find out whether or not there will be more, “For those of you wondering, now that Castlevania: Nocturne S2 is mostly wrapped, we’re going on hiatus until release and we find out if we’re getting renewed. It goes without saying, but if you want to see more shows of Castlevania quality, please support S2 when it releases!” As Deats mentions, fans will need to check it out when it premieres for the best chance at renewal.

Netflix can be a bit tough to predict as to whether or not an original series will get to continue with more seasons. Because they don’t often share the concrete viewer details for each new release, on the outside looking in it’s all more reliant on whether or not a series gets a ton of visible support early on. The first week (or in some cases, day) of release is the most important for a series as its performance early on determines whether or not a series is renewed. And sometimes, even then it’s not enough even for franchises that have done historically well for the streaming service like Castlevania.

When to Watch Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2

The best way to help Castlevania: Nocturne have the best chance at returning for another season is to check it out as soon as it premieres. Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 will be premiering with Netflix some time in January 2025, but has yet to set a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. The staff and cast from the first season returns for the second season, with Kevin Kolde and Clive Bradley serving as showrunners (with Bradley also handling writing duties), Samuel and Adam Deats serving as directors, and Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation producing the season for Netflix.

The first season ended with a massive cliffhanger that reintroduced Alucard to the series to take on a powerful new foe, and the new season is teasing it will star to tap into the fan favorite Castlevania: Symphony of the Night video game title for what could be coming next as Alucard is now a much stronger entity than he was seen as in the original Castlevania series released before.