Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Trailer Explores Alucard’s Return (With New Release Date)

Castlevania: Nocturne was the sequel series to the critically acclaimed Netflix anime that did a fantastic job of introducing the never ending war between the Belmonts and the Prince of Darkness Dracula. While the latest animated adaptation followed Richter Belmont instead of Trevor, one character made a surprising return in the first season finale that threw many for a loop. Originally arriving in 2023, fans have been waiting for some time to see how Alucard will play into the future for the new story focusing on a massive vampiric threat. Luckily, a new trailer has arrived that gives vampire slayer enthusiasts a closer look at what’s in store and when we can expect Nocturne season two to hit the streaming service.

For those who might not know, Castlevania: Nocturne takes many of its influences from two specific video games in the long-running franchise. Specifically, the latest Netflix animated series takes characters and events from Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of The Night, with the first season of the sequel leaning far more into the former. With the second season slated to arrive on January 16th, it appears as though Richter, Alucard, and their allies are going to have their hands full in fighting against the Vampire Messiah. Of course, the question remains, will Dracula make a comeback after getting the happiest ending that the vampire king could in the finale of the first series?

What Is A Man? A Miserable Pile of Secrets

Alongside the new trailer and release date, Netflix also released a new description of Nocturne’s second season. Luckily for viewers, it seems that the latest Castlevania series is looking to up the stakes even without Dracula as the big bad, “The legendary Alucard, Richter Belmont, and his band of vampire hunters are in a desperate race against time. Erzsebet Báthory, the Vampire Messiah, who already seems invincible, seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror.”

Will Nocturne Continue Past Season 2?

While the second season has been completed, the animation studio responsible for Castlevania: Nocturne, Powerhouse, is taking a breather while it waits to see if Netflix is looking to continue the Belmonts’ journey. In a recent social media post, series director Samuel Deats stated that the team was going on “hiatus” until they discover whether or not they’ll be renewed. Here’s what Deats had to say, “For those of you wondering, now that Castlevania: Nocturne S2 is mostly wrapped, we’re going on hiatus until release and we find out if we’re getting renewed. It goes without saying, but if you want to see more shows of Castlevania quality, please support S2 when it releases!”

Video game adaptations have been big business for Netflix so far, not even taking into consideration the several seasons of Castlevania that the streaming service has released. With entries such as Captain Lasehawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and Cyberpunk Edgerunners forging new territory, 2025 will also see the release of Devil May Cry to the platform’s roster. Fingers crossed that the next season focusing on Richter and Alucard won’t be the show’s last.

Want to see what the future has in store for the Belmont Clan and the son of Dracula?