New ‘Castlevania’ Season 2 Poster Revealed by Adi Shankar

It looks like things are moving full speed ahead for Castlevania. The anime is set to debut its new season soon, and fans got another look at the series, thanks to Adi Shankar.

On social media, the showrunner caught fans off-guard when he posted a new poster for Castlevania. The red-and-black visual captures the anime’s gothic style, and fans are happy to see its iconic imagery after a long time away.

Oh, and we get a nice shot of Trevor Belmont! How long do you think the vampire hunter had to practice that pose to nail it?

If this poster has got you hyped for the second season, you are not alone. The anime is one of Netflix’s original titles and a favorite to fans and critics alike. Right now, Castlevania is slated to go live on Oct. 26 to help ring in the Halloween spirit.

If you need to brush up on your Castlevania lore, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix. When the series premiered last year, it was met with rave reviews on behalf of fans and critics — and that doesn’t even include gamers. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, which dropped in 1989. The game takes place in the 1476 as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont tries to take down Dracula as the vampire lords over much of Europe. You can check out the anime’s synopsis below.

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”

