‘Castlevania’ Season 3 Ordered By Netflix

It looks like things are going plenty good for one of Netflix‘s top series. A new report has just confirmed Castlevania will be getting a third season.

According to Deadline, the third season will consist of ten episodes. At this time, there is no word on any new casting, but it is expected that writer Warren Ellis will return for the new season. Other creative leads like Adi Shankar, Sam Deats, Kevin Kolde, and Fred Seibert are also expected to continue their work with the hit series.

This new announcement confirms reports which surfaced a few months. An interview done by Digital Spy with Richard Armitage revealed the actor was preparing to do voice work on season three.

“We’re about to record a third,” Armitage explained back in June. “The second season hasn’t been aired yet, but we’re about to do a third.”

Clearly, Netflix is loving the reception Castlevania is getting. The anime dropped its highly anticipated second season last week, and it has earned rave review from fans. The latest season was ordered on the day Castlevania‘s first season dropped, and it seems Netflix was right to place such faith in the show. Its rich world building and complex characters have made Castlevania into one of the best video game adaptations to date, and fans are hoping the show will stick around for quite some time.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix‘s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix as well. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season due to its quick popularity. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, and the game itself is based in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.

The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”