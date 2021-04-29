Castlevania Fans Sink Their Teeth Into The First Trailer For Season Four
Castlevania has unleashed the first trailer for the fourth and final season of the popular anime series that is one of the biggest on the streaming service of Netflix, and fans can't get enough of the bloody adventures of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard. With season four set to land on May 13th, it seems as if the nefarious forces of both Carmilla and Isaac are making their bid for control of the world, as everyone's favorite vampire slayers must battle both them and the ever-present threat that the lord of the vampires can still be brought back from the dead.
Back to where we started. Castlevania Season 4 streams May 13th pic.twitter.com/AIkC2LUj6S— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 29, 2021
The official description for the series reads as such:
"A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly creatures controlled by Dracula. ... Luckily, Trevor Belmont, last survivor of the Belmont clan, a disgraced family known for hunting all kinds of monsters, is still in town and agrees to take the fight to the lord of vampires."
What do you think of this trailer for the final season of the trio of vampire hunters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Belmont Clan.
Shock And Awe
April 29, 2021prevnext
The Hype Is Real
prevnext
IM SO HYPED OMFGGSHHDpic.twitter.com/FMQeSIDAgI— ✨Marie✨| Alucard’s consort (@stanaaravos) April 29, 2021
Some Slick Animation For Sure
prevnext
The animation on this... Holy shit thats fluid— Shaz (@ShazIsRad) April 29, 2021
DJ Khaled Approves
prevnext
THE ANIMATION IS SO GOOD/;)/);$:&?,!. pic.twitter.com/BQZ8pT7Kl0— rell (@MEGUMIMINAJ) April 29, 2021
A Serious Mood
prevnext
This is a mood right here pic.twitter.com/1wBk2YoCaK— S.A.C.O (@Homemosaco) April 29, 2021
The Son Of Dracula Needs A Shirt
prevnext
Alucard, honey your shirt.... pic.twitter.com/yfPaM6TECv— Redundantz (Sid) 💫 (@Redundantz) April 29, 2021
Deku The Vampire Slayer
April 29, 2021prevnext
It Is Badly Needed
prevnext
Need it so bad pic.twitter.com/2qGXecmhjG— Jacob👺 (@jacobisranch) April 29, 2021
The Best of The Best
prevnext
Need it so bad pic.twitter.com/2qGXecmhjG— Jacob👺 (@jacobisranch) April 29, 2021
The Hype Train Is Leaving The Station
prev
I've never been this hyped in my whole life after seeing a trailer i'm so ready! pic.twitter.com/HTOkuaReMj— Eisūto (@Eisuto_) April 29, 2021