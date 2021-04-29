Castlevania Fans Sink Their Teeth Into The First Trailer For Season Four

Castlevania has unleashed the first trailer for the fourth and final season of the popular anime series that is one of the biggest on the streaming service of Netflix, and fans can't get enough of the bloody adventures of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard. With season four set to land on May 13th, it seems as if the nefarious forces of both Carmilla and Isaac are making their bid for control of the world, as everyone's favorite vampire slayers must battle both them and the ever-present threat that the lord of the vampires can still be brought back from the dead.

Back to where we started. Castlevania Season 4 streams May 13th pic.twitter.com/AIkC2LUj6S — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 29, 2021

The official description for the series reads as such:

"A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly creatures controlled by Dracula. ... Luckily, Trevor Belmont, last survivor of the Belmont clan, a disgraced family known for hunting all kinds of monsters, is still in town and agrees to take the fight to the lord of vampires."

