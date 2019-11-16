Hilarious Castlevania Twitter Thread Gets Creator’s Attention

If you’re a comic book fan, you might have heard of writer Warren Ellis. The popular writer worked on such properties as Marvel’s Moon Knight and DC’s Transmetropolitan and has since transitioned more into Hollywood as one of the lead writers for Netflix’s original anime series, Castlevania. Recently, a hilarious Twitter thread emerged of a fan watching the vampiric animated series for the first time, managing to garner the attention of Ellis due to the hilarious reactions to some of the biggest scenes of the first season!

Warren Ellis himself shared the Twitter Thread via his Official Twitter Account, hilariously noted that he just might agree with the idea of Castlevania being referred to as an “extremely violent animated Great British Bake Off“, a cooking show also currently running via the streaming service:

This EPIC thread about #CastlevaniaNetflix just straight up murdered me. And, let’s face it, “It’s like an extremely violent animated Great British Bake Off” is a fair cop and i cannot contest the charges https://t.co/pUy3qkQKTr — Wᴀʀʀᴇɴ Eʟʟɪs (@warrenellis) November 16, 2019

Fans of the popular spooky anime series are crossing their fingers that the confirmed third season of the franchise will be getting a release date sooner rather than later, with producers of the show revealing that work is nearing completion on the upcoming episodes. With a big event taking place at the end of season two that radically alters where the franchise will go moving forward, it will definitely be worth your time to check out Castlevania from the beginning if you haven’t already.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix‘s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first two seasons now streaming on the platform. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season and now a third due to its massive popularity. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, which takes place in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.

The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such, “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”