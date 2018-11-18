‘Cells At Work!’ to Release New Episode This Winter

Akane Shimizu’s Cells at Work! was one of the standout anime series of the year, even getting the attention of medical professionals and scientists for its attention to detail and educational value.

The series was such a hit that the anime is coming back for a special episode later this year. You can check out the preview for the episode in the video below (as spotted by Moetron News).

Premiering December 26 in Japan, the special new episode is titled “Cold Syndrome” and will depict how each of the human body’s cells fight off a cold. The official synopsis for the special episode reads as such:

“A mysterious cell wearing a stylish hat appears before the regular cells, who are bored with just the same (cell division) work over and over again, every day. This mysterious cell lures the regular cells into a mischievous scheme against White Blood Cell and Killer T Cell. The regular cells enjoy working out their everyday, pent-up frustration. But, just who exactly is this cell wearing a stylish hat?”

The series was popular for personalizing each of the cells in the human body, and it seems the new episode will follow the pattern of focusing on a particular cell and forming a self-contained adventure with them. The series has depicted fighting diseases such as influenza and Cancer, so this will be welcome territory for fans who want to see their favorite cells one more time doing what they do best.

Cells at Work! was first created by Akane Shimizu for Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2017. The series has already gained much notoriety in such a short time for its anthropomorphic take on the human body and its inner workings. The anime adaptation of the series was produced by David Production and ran for 13 episodes.

You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Cells at Work! as such:

“The average human body contains about 60 trillion cells, and each of them has work to do! But when you get injured, viruses or bacteria invade, or when an allergic reaction flares up, everyone from the silent but deadly white blood cells to the brainy neurons has to work together to get through the crisis!”