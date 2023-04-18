Chainsaw Man Creator Gets Major Sale at Books-A-Million

If you love Chainsaw Man but have yet to read up on the series, well – it just got easier to do than ever. The manga is available to binge online as always, but Books-A-Million just launched a sale to kickstart your physical collection. The site has two sales going on right now, and they can get you a number of Tatsuki Fujimoto titles at a major discount!

The sale went live online at Books-A-Million the other day, and there are two sales codes you will need to remember. You can get 15% off a $25 order using the code CA0423 or 20% off a $100 order using the code 20APR. Of course, these codes work on select items, and most of Fujimoto's works are included in the sales.

For instance, Chainsaw Man's manga is part of the sale along with one-shots by Fujimoto. You can get Goodbye, Eri for instance as well as a collection of Fujimoto's one-shots. His previous serial Fire Punch is also on sale, and trust us, the series is a wild ride. Fire Punch is lauded as being more graphic than Chainsaw Man, and that reputation is dead right.

As you can see, Books-A-Million has a good deal going on for Fujimoto fans, so happy hunting. If you would rather binge Fujimoto's work online, there are physical editions of these volumes available though not as part of this sale. And of course, Viz Media has made the artist's library available through the Shonen Jump app.

If you are not caught up with Fujimoto's latest work, you should know the artist is hard at work on Chainsaw Man. The series made a comeback last summer after a brief break, and part two has kept readers thrilled since it dropped. Today, Chainsaw Man's most recent chapter went live, and it is continuing an exploration of Asa's worst fear courtesy of the Falling Devil.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can read up on the manga's official synopsis here: "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

