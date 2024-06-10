Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Nails Yoru's Devilish Look

Chainsaw Man has earned quite the reputation. Under the care of Tatsuki Fujimoto, the action-packed series has gone from being a popular read to one of the industry's biggest IPs. The manga has thrilled readers since day one, and Chainsaw Man part two has only stoked the fandom's fire. Now, one Chainsaw Man fan is going viral for their take on Yoru, and it isn't hard to see why.

As you can see below, the tribute comes courtesy of buffmiffy over on Instagram. It was there the cosplayer decided to try their hand at bring Yoru to life. After all, the War Devil has become an integral part of Chainsaw Man, and buffmiffy absolutely nails the character's design IRL.

Dressed in a simple school uniform, buffmiffy channels Yoru's calculated confidence which we've seen in the manga. From their scarring to their makeup and attitude, this entire cosplay nails the essence of Yoru. So honestly, it is no surprise to see how viral it has become.

After all, Chainsaw Man stands as one of the biggest series in anime, and Yoru has become a focal point for the series. They've stepped into a leading role in Chainsaw Man part two with Asa's help, and recently, Yoru broke the Internet with a risqué run in. In the most recent chapter of Chainsaw Man, Yoru and Asa get up close and personal with Denji despite first threatening to cut off his genitalia. So thanks to this twist, there is no telling where Yoru (and Asa) will go next in Chainsaw Man.

If you want to see more work from buffmiffy, you can find them on Instagram here. As for Chainsaw Man, the manga is ongoing as new chapters post weekly on the Shonen Jump app. So for those who want more info on the series, you can read Chainsaw Man's synopsis below:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

What do you think about this take on Chainsaw Man's War Devil?